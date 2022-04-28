The Best Gifts to Give Your Wife This Holiday Season

She deserves something extra special for all her hard work, love and compassion. Find it here.
The holiday season is right around the corner, and you're likely to be gift shopping for the women in your life. And although we have plenty of gift ideas for her — be it an anniversary or birthday — presents for your wife (versus say your mother, sister or aunt) deserve a little extra thoughtfulness. So we've compiled this list of our best suggestions, from jewelry to silk pajamas, and you can take all the credit. But don't be left scrambling this holiday season, and place your orders as soon as you can.
Thanks to a robust shearling lining, these boots are a lifesaver (footsaver?) during the brutal winter months. Made with 100 percent Italian calf leather and designed with high-style in mind, AETHER's Dolomite boots are as stylish as they are warm. AETHER collaborated with century-old Italian shoemaker Fracap to produce these handmade leather boots, complete with a Vibram sole.The only choice to make is which of the three versatile colorways will work best with her wardrobe.
There's something so luxurious about this silk pillow cover and eye mask from Brooklinen. Silk is cool and breathable and also better for her skin. (And don't worry, both are machine washable.)
A sauna in her own home? Help her relax and recover with this sauna blanket — she doesn't even need to leave her bed.
Whether she's never dabbled in gua sha or she does it nightly, this kit complete with a facial oil, mist and a beautiful stone is sure to impress.
Silk is one of the softest, most comfortable fabrics in the world and makes for great pajamas. Its biggest problem: it can be difficult to clean. Or it used to be before Lunya developed the wash-friendly silk that's used in this beautiful sleep set. Give her the gift of convenient comfort and score major points in the process.
Whether she doesn't drink or just loves the taste of a nice cocktail, this non-alcoholic aperitif from Ghia will be a fun night for both of you.
Give her the gift of an at-home facial massage anytime she wants it with this recovery device from Therabody. It comes with six head attachments including ones for microcurrent toning and light therapy.
This handmade ceramic pipe doubles as a nice piece of decor in between smoking sessions.
Perfect for post-bath relaxation and lounging, this beautiful, cozy number is made from 100% Turkish cotton, so it's soft to the touch, absorbent, lightweight and fast-drying. Even if she has a robe, it might be time to upgrade to this one.
Flannel shirts are a cold-weather classic. But this one is special because, along with looking great, it also feels like wearing, well, a blanket. And that makes it extra-special for lounging around the house, campfire or wherever else.
Jewelry can be as safe a bet as gifts get – so long as you're careful about where you buy from. Mejuri specializes in simple, elegant offerings — like this 14k gold and diamond necklace — that are sure to make her heart flutter.
Flowers are always a good idea, but they do have a pretty short shelf life. But you can buck that by getting the lady in your life a bouquet of dried flowers like these from Urban Stems. They'll last far longer and we think they're just as gorgeous as those quick-dying bouquets of fresh flowers.
Made in collaboration with country music sweetheart Kacey Musgraves, this Boy Smells candle takes aromatherapy to the next level with a long-lasting combination of coconut and beeswax that smells of incense, black pepper, cedarwood, vanilla, raspberry and more.
This whimsical, minimalist beanie is made from 100% wool, so it will keep her warm and look stylish at the same time.
More secure and adventure-ready than most purses but less cumbersome than pretty much any backpack, this Bellroy sling bag is as perfect for travel as it is for daily carrying. And if she cares about environmental issues, it also benefits from a 100% recycled construction. (Plus, it will hold her over until the Lululemon Belt Bag comes back in stock.)
Why get one bouquet of flowers, when you could get her a subscription to The Bouqs Co, which will deliver freshly-picked bouquets directly to your home monthly? Of course, if monthly is too often, they also have plenty of a la carte offerings to pick from.
This personal fireplace will keep you and her warm during evening chats — you could even get some s'more supplies to go along with it.
You've definitely heard of the Always Pan, but don't let its popularity distract you from Our Place's other fantastic kitchen goods, like this beautiful checkered sheet pan.
Even when looking forward to it, travel can be a drag. But it can be made easier with the right bag. Get her the Away Carry-On and she'll get to experience that firsthand, thanks to its outstanding looks, durability, ease-of-use and more. You can get one for yourself too, and save a little cash with a bundling discount.
With scents of flowers and a lingering coastal breeze, this candle is perfect for someone who loves to have one in every room. Plus, it will give her at least 50 hours of burn time.
These cozy sock and slipper hybrids from Bombas are cute and grippy.
Like a cocoon of comfort, a weighted blanket can help her release all her daily stresses. And nobody makes them quite as good as Gravity Blankets. If she's big into napping (or at least trying to), this could be a big win of a gift.
You literally can never go wrong with a box of chocolates. And although this one comes with a high price tag, it's also chock full of delicious, handmade French chocolates.
These beautiful dome hoops give a fun twist to a jewelry staple. Plus, they match Mejuri's popular Croissant Dome Ring.
There are actual, definable mental health benefits to keeping plants in your home. But if you're worried about giving her another thing to take care of, don't — this snake plant is super easy to keep alive and requires very little maintenance.
Buffy's Wiggle Pillow is great for pregnant mothers, but even if she's not pregnant this body pillow will provide her with support wherever she needs it.
If she prefers pillar candles to scented ones, then this set of wiggly ones is undeniably cool. And it's just one set of many fun candles that Food52 sells.
Uggs have made somewhat of a triumphant comeback in this comfort-first post-pandemic era. And while their classic boots are fine, we think she'd like something a little zanier, perhaps, like these fluffy slide sandals — which have vaulted to the top of the brand's bestseller list for numerous reasons.
If you're hoping to give her the gift of self care, then this set of a body scrub, body cream and dry brush from the luxury skincare brand Biossance is sure to do the trick.
It's been a year of water bottles, from the Stanley Quencher to this easily sippable bottle from Owala. It's leakproof, has a straw and is still travel-friendly.
If she has everything she needs, then this beautiful, quirky lamp could be the thing she wants.
Not as serious (or expensive) as a diamond ring, this oversized pearl will make a statement every time she wears it.
This green glass fish carafe will make a splash on the table, and it's also the perfect vase for the bundle of flowers you're going to get her.
A chunky throw is always in style, and she'll appreciate its warmth even more in the winter months.
If she's always cooking up something new in the kitchen, then she'll love this New York Times Cookbook. And as a bonus, it's signed by former Times food editor and CEO of Food52 Amanda Hesser.
For the lady who does her nails at home or at least tries to, Olive & June offers some of the best quality, long-lasting and affordable nail polish around.
Another great gift for your home chef to spice things up a bit, this variety pack from Momofuku includes three kinds of noodles, the brand's famous chili crunch and more.
If she always has her nose in a book and the collection to prove it, then gift her a personalized embossing stamp, so she can mark the ones in her library.
