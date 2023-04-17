Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Our Favorite Affordable Vape (and Everything Else) Is Up to 30% Off at G Pen

Score the G Pen Dash for under $50 at this incredible 4/20 sale — which ends April 21.

By Sean Tirman
g pen dash
G Pen

When it comes to methods for consuming THC, vaporizers (vapes, for short) are pretty tough to beat. They're usually pretty portable, do a great job of extracting big hits from your flower and/or concentrate and they're typically less harsh than similarly-sized devices (like one-hitters or other pipes). Their big downside? If they're good quality, they can get pretty expensive pretty quickly. However, G Pen makes a vape that's both remarkably affordable and still exceptional in its performance and styling. We're talking, of course, about the G Pen Dash — which happens to be under $50 at the brand's 4/20 sale, alongside a bunch of other great gear for as much as 30 percent off.

G Pen Dash

gpen.com
$69.95
$49.95 (29% off)
SHOP NOW

G Pen Elite II

gpen.com
$249.95
$174.95 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

Even among other portable devices, the G Pen Dash is compact. It's also quick to heat up, works with both flower and concentrate, is super easy to use and boasts a pretty beautiful and durable exterior. Of course, that's just one of the great offerings you can find at G Pen with a discount during this sale. Others include the highly-rated G Pen Elite II, the Hyer (which works in conjunction with any glass-on-glass rig) and the Roam.

G Pen Hyer

gpen.com
$249.95
$224.95 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

G Pen Roam

gpen.com
$199.95
$99.95 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Whichever path you choose, this is one of the best times to pick out a new vape (or two) from one of our favorite, most trusted brands. Just make sure you buy while you can, as (so long as the gear stays in stock) the sale ends after April 21.

