This Mejuri-Alternative Jewelry Brand Is 30% Off, Just in Time for Mother's Day

The direct-to-consumer gold jewelry brand Aurate is having a sale you won't want to miss.

By Grace Cooper
two people wearing aurate jewelry
Aurate

In case you haven't marked your calendar yet, Mother's Day is coming up on May 14. That's less than a month away, which makes now the perfect time to scope out a gift to allow for shipping, traveling and whatever else may come up. Whether you're shopping for your mom, an in-law, an aunt or your wife, there are a few gift options that will always be a hit, like flowers, chocolate, perfume and, of course, jewelry. And right now one of our favorite recycled gold jewelry brands, Aurate, is having a 30 percent off sale for Earth Month. Spend $300 or more and you'll get the discount and a free tote bag, plus the brand will plant five trees per order.

Aurate Connection Necklace

auratenewyork.com
$390.00
$273.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

Aurate Medium Gold Chunky Hinged Hoop Earrings

$160.00
$112.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

Aurate Engravable Gold Bar Necklace

auratenewyork.com
$350.00
$245.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

Aurate Infinity Ring

auratenewyork.com
$120.00
$84.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

Like another fan-favorite jewelry brand, Mejuri, Aurate uses recycled gold and ethically-sourced diamonds in its pieces. With options including vermeil, 14k and 18k gold, the brand makes everything from stylish earrings to customizable necklaces to even wedding bands and engagement rings. You can shop everyday basics, like this herringbone necklace, huggie hoops, diamond pendant, stackable rings and paperclip chain. Or you can gift her something a little more personalized, like this birthstone necklace, engravable bracelet and more.

With deals like this, Aurate's quality jewelry is an easy crowd-pleaser to get all your Mother's Day shopping done in one go. Just don't mull it over for too long because the sale ends tomorrow.

