Sabah Is Increasing Prices on Its Handmade Shoes — Save Now While You Can

You have until May 15 to shop legacy prices on the brand's Sabah and Baba styles.

By Grace Cooper
sabah shoes
Sabah

Sabah has been making beautiful, hand-crafted leather shoes since 2013. Known for its signature slipper-style Sabah shoe and slide-on Babas made for men, women and children, the brand's prices have stayed the same since 2015 — Sabahs for $195 and Babas for $170 — but that's all about to change.

On Monday, May 15 Sabah will be increasing its prices to allow for all the growing costs the business has experienced over the last eight years. The brand's classic Sabahs will increase by $15 to $210 and the Babas by $20 to $190, and there'll be some smaller price adjustments to Sabah's other goods.

But the original prices aren't gone yet, so you have a little bit of time to shop the shoes for a lower price. If you've been looking for new footwear for an upcoming vacation or summer in general, now is the time to save a few bucks and buy a stylish pair that will last you a long time.

SHOP NOW

Sabah Fort Worth Brown Sabah
Sabah Fort Worth Brown Sabah
sabah.am
$195.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Men's El Paso Baba
Sabah Men's El Paso Baba
sabah.am
$205.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Men's Baleen Blue Sabah
Sabah Men's Baleen Blue Sabah
sabah.am
$195.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Men's Fort Worth Brown Shearling Baba
Sabah Men's Fort Worth Brown Shearling Baba
sabah.am
$195.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Men's Kalahari Suede Sabah
Sabah Men's Kalahari Suede Sabah
sabah.am
$195.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Rough Out Brown Baba
Sabah Rough Out Brown Baba
sabah.am
$240.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Aegean Sabah
Sabah Aegean Sabah
sabah.am
$215.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Men's Noto Matte Black Sabah
Sabah Men's Noto Matte Black Sabah
sabah.am
$195.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Denali Green Sabah
Sabah Denali Green Sabah
sabah.am
$195.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Men's Socorro Baba
Sabah Men's Socorro Baba
sabah.am
$170.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Men's Ashmore Grey Sabah
Sabah Men's Ashmore Grey Sabah
sabah.am
$195.00
SHOP NOW
Sabah Men's Fort Worth Brown Baba
Sabah Men's Fort Worth Brown Baba
sabah.am
$170.00
SHOP NOW
