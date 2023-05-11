Sabah Is Increasing Prices on Its Handmade Shoes — Save Now While You Can

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

has been making beautiful, hand-crafted leather shoes since 2013. Known for its signature slipper-style Sabah shoe and slide-on Babas made for men, women and children, the brand's prices have stayed the same since 2015 — Sabahs for $195 and Babas for $170 — but that's all about to change.

On Monday, May 15 Sabah will be increasing its prices to allow for all the growing costs the business has experienced over the last eight years. The brand's classic Sabahs will increase by $15 to $210 and the Babas by $20 to $190, and there'll be some smaller price adjustments to Sabah's other goods.

But the original prices aren't gone yet, so you have a little bit of time to shop the shoes for a lower price. If you've been looking for new footwear for an upcoming vacation or summer in general, now is the time to save a few bucks and buy a stylish pair that will last you a long time.