We Found a Way to Get 10 Pairs of Nisolo's Stylish, Sustainable Shoes for Just $500

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Sustainable, well-made shoes — like any other product — come at a price. Luckily, 's version of a VIP club has a very affordable twist. If you join the brand's , you pay $500 — stay with me — for 10 pairs of shoes over 5 years. That's $50 a pair delivered to you every 6 months. If you've spent any time browsing Nisolo's collection you'll know that a lot of its shoes are priced at over $150 if not $200. The brand says the deal will save you about $1,300, and we'd have to agree.

Nisolo Daytripper Chukka Boot $200.00 SHOP NOW

Nisolo All-Weather Chelsea Boot $260.00 SHOP NOW

Nisolo Everyday Oxford $200.00 SHOP NOW

Nisolo Everyday Low Top Sneaker $160.00 SHOP NOW

If you're like us, you may be waiting for the catch, but that's just it... there isn't one. Boots, sandals, sneakers and other shoes are obviously part of the deal including the season's best sellers and new releases, but you can also swap a pair for a bag or another accessory. If you're a little scared by the $500 price tag, then the brand suggests splitting it with a friend or using the deal to source your gifts for the next five years. You can even use the buy now pay later option if you're not ready to drop a lump sum. And if you're looking to try out a pair before taking the plunge, has a few deals worth shopping, like these .

In addition to producing stylish designs, Nisolo is also and pays a . All in all, you probably won't find a pair of shoes of this quality for $50. So if you want this aspect of your wardrobe taken care of for the next five years, Nisolo's offer is worth a look.