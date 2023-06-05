Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Perfect Summer Backyard Party Game Is On Sale Ahead of Father's Day

Recess' Pickleball sets grace our best outdoor games guide, and a few versions are discounted by at least $20.

By Sean Tirman
recess pickleball set
Recess

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

If you're even a passing fan of outdoor games and you've not heard of pickleball — a fun sport with a relatively low learning curve that combines the best parts of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — you might be living under a rock. If you have, however, and you've been wondering how you can get in on the emerging trend, we've got great news: the best pickleball sets you can buy are on sale at Recess right now. And, yes, they make an outstanding Father's Day gift and will serve you all spring and summer long.

Recess Go-To Gift Pickleball Set

recesspickleball.com
$198.00
$178.00 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

Recess The Sporty Set

recesspickleball.com
$368.00
$330.00 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

Recess Sunday Set

recesspickleball.com
$386.00
$346.00 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

There are a few different sets available in this sale, and all of them are $20 off or more. That includes this one-person starter kit (which comes with a single paddle, three balls and a storage bag), The Sporty Set (which includes everything in the one-person kit, plus an extra paddle) and even the four-person Sunday Set. Whichever you choose, this is one of the best ways to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family, while getting some exercise in the meantime. Just don't sleep on it, as the sale won't last forever.

