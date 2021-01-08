Save 35% on One of the Best Duffels Available

Travelers who eschew the roll-aboard face a crucial choice: duffel or backpack. The former is a stalwart gear-hauler with plenty of space, but it lacks interior organization while the latter is easy to carry and packed with pockets and features, but has poor access to its contents and broadcasts the globetrotting backpacker look to the locals. There is a middle ground though, and Mystery Ranch has found it with its Mission Duffel.
The Mission, currently on sale in the 40-liter size for up to 35 percent off, is a duffel with backpack straps. In the past few years, these bags have found a place in almost every outdoor gear maker’s collection, but the Mission stands out among the pack thanks to its comfortable stow-away backpack straps. They’re not just an afterthought; Mystery Ranch has taken what it’s learned in building excellent backpacking bags and applied it to the duffel.
The Mission wins bonus points for its large, U-shaped opening that provides plenty of access for the many zippered mesh organizing pockets found inside. The bag is also water-resistant, as any good duffel should be. All of these features helped make the Mystery Ranch Mission Duffel one of our favorites for 2021.
Top-grain leather and three seats plus a chaise lounge make this couch very hard to get up from. In a time where leaving your house is rare, a Burrow couch will make spending time at home that much better.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io