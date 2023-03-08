Today's Top Stories
The Most Comfortable Camping Chair Is 50% Off at REI Just in Time for Warmer Weather

Nemo Equipment reimagined the camp chair as a free-swinging seat that maximizes comfort.

By Grace Cooper
people sitting around fire in camping chairs
Nemo Equipment

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Camping chairs often mean compromise. How do you fit what is inherently a bulky object into a backpack? Usually, it involves trading comfort for lightweight portability, or vice versa. Even the bigger chairs that are common at tailgates and cookouts often don’t supply the long-term support that they promise. Enter Nemo Equipment’s Stargaze Luxury Recliner, a free-swinging camp chair that balances comfort and packability so well it's often sold out — but right now you can get it for half off in two colors at REI.

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair

rei.com
$249.95
$124.93 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

The Stargaze, unlike most other outdoor chairs that keep sitters close to the ground, has its seat suspended between a set of lightweight aluminum poles. The construction creates an experiential cross between a hammock and a rocking chair and maintains essential features including an integrated pocket (for a book, phone or keys) and a cup holder (what’s a camp chair without one?).

The Stargaze Luxury weighs seven pounds, so it’s not the ideal choice for backpacking, but is more than suitable for car camping, boating or tailgating. Nobody would blame you for giving the chair a semi-permanent spot in your backyard either. You can pick one up right now for $125 off at REI, which may be one of the best outdoor deals we've found ahead of spring.

SAVE NOW

