Get Lifestraw’s Super-Portable Water Filter for Just $10

LifeStraw’s portable water filter makes dirty water safe without chemicals that could give your drink a nasty flavor.

By Tanner Bowden
a portable water filter
LifeStraw

amazon prime day 2021 gear patrol

Essential to campers and hikers, a dependable water filter should accompany any trip to someplace where the drinking water could be an issue. Portable filters tend to be bulky, but not the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. It’s been recommended by The New York TimesFrugal Traveler, Lucas Peterson, and filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water without chemicals like chlorine or iodine (so it won’t add any weird flavors to your drink). It also functions without batteries or moving parts.

For Prime Day, you can score one for a two-pack for just $20 (or $10/each), which is 43 percent off Amazon’s regular retail price of $17 (it goes for $20 if you buy direct from LifeStraw).

SAVE NOW: $40 $20

The Best Prime Day Deals on Camping Gear

BioLite HeadLamp 330
BioLite HeadLamp 330
BioLite Amazon
SAVE NOW

$60 $45 (25% OFF)

High-quality, hands-free lighting that won't bounce around on your head if you decide to go on a moonlit hike or run.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Coleman LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern
Coleman Amazon
SAVE NOW

$50 $34 (33% OFF)

Lanterns are classic camping gear, and this one from Coleman can run for up to 85 hours on its highest setting.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Amazon
SAVE NOW

$40 $20 (50% OFF)

Drink directly from a stream or lake when you're out in the wild with this small, affordable gadget. (Go for the two-pack for the best discount

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller
Thermacell Mosquito Repeller
Thermacell Amazon
SAVE NOW

$25 $21 (15% OFF)

Get those pests to bug off.

Coleman Sundome Tent
Coleman Sundome Tent
Coleman Amazon
SAVE NOW

$64+ $41+ (UP TO 48% OFF)

Coleman's affordable camping tent is easy to set up and has enough room to stand up in, making it perfect for campground and next-to-car camping. Discounts are available in 2-, 3-, 4- and 6-person capacities.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING TENTS

Coleman 150Qt Marine Cooler
Coleman 150Qt Marine Cooler
Coleman Amazon
SAVE NOW

$150 $82 ($68 OFF)

This hard-sided cooler is spacious enough to fit food and drink for a few days, and Coleman gave it the insulation tech to keep it all cold for that long too.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$150 $90 (40% OFF)

Want a portable cooler that's not a pain to heft down to the beach? This one from Stoic has backpack straps and enough room for 24 cans.

Coleman Camp Propane Grill
Coleman Camp Propane Grill
Coleman Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $83 (17% OFF)

With this highly portable Coleman, you don't have to tow your heavy, four-legged backyard model to a campsite to enjoy a meal fresh off the grill.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GAS GRILLS

Alps Mountaineering Square Dining Table
Alps Mountaineering Square Dining Table
Alps Mountaineering Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$90 $67 (25% OFF)

No picnic table? No problem.

Stoic Feather Lite Table
Stoic Feather Lite Table
Stoic Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$80 $52 (35% OFF)

For a lighter packable camping table, try this 1.9-pound model.

Morakniv Companion Fixed-Blade Knife
Morakniv Companion Fixed-Blade Knife
Morakniv Amazon
SAVE NOW

$20 $16 (18% OFF)

This fixed-blade knife is affordable but it's no slouch, thanks to Sandvik stainless steel and an extra-grippy handle.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST FIXED-BLADE KNIVES

Stoic Hard Anodized Camping Cook Set
Stoic Hard Anodized Camping Cook Set
Stoic Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$60 $39 (35% OFF)

Stoic made this two-pot, one pan set with hard-anodized aluminum so it won't weigh down your backpack.

Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set
Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set
Stanley Amazon
SAVE NOW

$26 $15 (42% OFF)

This stainless steel cook set includes a 24-ounce kettle plus two insulated cups that nest inside it for easy packing.

Sierra Designs 2-Person Air Bed + Pump
Sierra Designs 2-Person Air Bed + Pump
Sierra Designs Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$60 $48 (20% OFF)

This queen-sized air bed comes with a battery-operated pump for easy inflation.

GEAR AID Tenacious Tape
GEAR AID Tenacious Tape
GEAR AID Amazon
SAVE NOW

$5 $4 (20% OFF)

This is the go-to material for repairing rips in tents, down jackets and lots of other outdoor gear — spend a few bucks on this instead of a few hundred on a replacement.

Marmot Long Hauler Travel Duffel, 50L
Marmot Long Hauler Travel Duffel, 50L
Marmot Amazon
SAVE NOW

$129 $92 (29% OFF)

This weatherproof duffel is a great way to tote gear to a campsite and it'll fit in overhead bins for other types of vacations too.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Prime Day 2021 Editor's Picks Gallery

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $522 (5% OFF)

Not a huge deal, but a very rare sale on Apple's newest AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE NEXT GEN EARBUDS

Steelcase Gesture Chair
Steelcase Gesture Chair
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,009 $807 (20% OFF)

This is a rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the best office chairs around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

The Always Pan
The Always Pan
Our Place Our Place
SAVE NOW

$145 $109 (25% OFF on $185+ orders w/FLASH25)

Grab this versatile piece of cookware and some accessories during this rare sale.

READ ABOUT OUR PLACE'S NEW KNIVES AND CUTTING BOARD

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$230 $184 (20% OFF)

These European-born low-top hikers are a unique combination of kevlar and wool, creating a highly durable shoe that's extremely comfy. They also don't go on sale very often. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300  $232 (22% OFF) 

A rare discount on an impressive coffee grinder

READ MORE ABOUT THE FELLOW ODE GRINDER

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Amazon
SAVE NOW

$90 $47 (48% OFF)

Throw this over a tee for warmer nights or under an overcoat for a fall layer.

SHOP MORE PRIME DAY STYLE DEALS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450  $350 ($100 OFF) 

Take $100 off our Just Get This vacuum cleaner pick.

READ MORE ABOUT DYSON VACUUMS

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 $55 (54% OFF)

If you're still not hip to all the things you can do with an Instant Pot, it's a great time to start with over half off this essential kitchen time saver.

30 THINGS TO COOK WITH AN INSTANT POT

BioLite HeadLamp 750 Headlamp
BioLite HeadLamp 750 Headlamp
BioLite Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Save $20 on our pick for best high-powered head lamp

READ ABOUT OUR PICKS FOR BEST HEADLAMPS

DEWALT 20V Impact Driver Kit with 40-pc driving set
DEWALT 20V Impact Driver Kit with 40-pc driving set
Dewalt Amazon
SAVE NOW

$209 $99 (53% OFF)

Make any home improvement job easier with over half off this highly-rated impact driver and bit kit.

SHOP MORE PRIME DAY DEALS 

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe Walmart
SAVE NOW

$500 $299 (40% OFF)

Save $200 a sturdy, portable grill with outstanding temperature control.

SHOP MORE GRILL DEALS

Blundstone Unisex Black Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Unisex Black Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Amazon
SAVE NOW

$175 $116 (33% OFF)

A great way to dress up some denim or chinos. Or pair with some shorts for a rugged summer look. 

READ ABOUT OUR 50 BEST BOOTS

FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace
FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace
FLIKR Fire Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

A portable heat source for your home or office in winter that makes for great decor. 

READ ABOUT MORE HOME DESIGN

Gillette Heated Razor Deluxe Travel Kit
Gillette Heated Razor Deluxe Travel Kit
Gillette Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Treat yourself to a luxurious heated shave, now $75 off. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST RAZORS

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Amazon
SAVE NOW

$200  $100 (50% OFF) 

You only get one set of teeth, so take care of it.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST TEETH WHITENERS

Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269  $229 (15% OFF) 

It's linen bedding season. Sleep cooler with this rare discount on one of our favorite brands.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST BEST SHEET SETS

Blue Carbon Steel Sets
Blue Carbon Steel Sets
Made In Made In
SAVE NOW

$195  $165 (15% OFF) 

Lighter than cast iron with all the heat retention and seasoning properties, now with a rare discount. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST CAST IRON

Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi Amazon
SAVE NOW

$45  $17 (61% OFF) 

Well over half off one of the highest rated travel mugs.

READ MORE ABOUT BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Coway Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230  $173 (25% OFF) 

25% off of our Just Get This air purifier pick.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose Amazon
SAVE NOW

$399  $299 (25% OFF) 

$100 off one of Bose's most popular audio products.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST NOISE CANCELING HEADPHONES



