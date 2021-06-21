Get Lifestraw’s Super-Portable Water Filter for Just $10

Don't miss out! Amazon Prime Day is here! To stay on top of all the best deals, visit and bookmark this page.

Essential to campers and hikers, a dependable water filter should accompany any trip to someplace where the drinking water could be an issue. Portable filters tend to be bulky, but not the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. It’s been recommended by The New York Times’ Frugal Traveler, Lucas Peterson, and filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water without chemicals like chlorine or iodine (so it won’t add any weird flavors to your drink). It also functions without batteries or moving parts.

For Prime Day, you can score one for a two-pack for just $20 (or $10/each), which is 43 percent off Amazon’s regular retail price of $17 (it goes for $20 if you buy direct from LifeStraw).

SAVE NOW: $40 $20







This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io