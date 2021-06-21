Get Lifestraw’s Super-Portable Water Filter for Just $10

Don't miss out! Amazon Prime Day is here! To stay on top of all the best deals, visit and bookmark this page.
Essential to campers and hikers, a dependable water filter should accompany any trip to someplace where the drinking water could be an issue. Portable filters tend to be bulky, but not the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. It’s been recommended by The New York Times’ Frugal Traveler, Lucas Peterson, and filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water without chemicals like chlorine or iodine (so it won’t add any weird flavors to your drink). It also functions without batteries or moving parts.
For Prime Day, you can score one for a two-pack for just $20 (or $10/each), which is 43 percent off Amazon’s regular retail price of $17 (it goes for $20 if you buy direct from LifeStraw).
The Best Prime Day Deals on Camping Gear
$60 $45 (25% OFF)
High-quality, hands-free lighting that won't bounce around on your head if you decide to go on a moonlit hike or run.
$50 $34 (33% OFF)
Lanterns are classic camping gear, and this one from Coleman can run for up to 85 hours on its highest setting.
$40 $20 (50% OFF)
Drink directly from a stream or lake when you're out in the wild with this small, affordable gadget. (Go for the two-pack for the best discount
$25 $21 (15% OFF)
Get those pests to bug off.
$64+ $41+ (UP TO 48% OFF)
Coleman's affordable camping tent is easy to set up and has enough room to stand up in, making it perfect for campground and next-to-car camping. Discounts are available in 2-, 3-, 4- and 6-person capacities.
$150 $82 ($68 OFF)
This hard-sided cooler is spacious enough to fit food and drink for a few days, and Coleman gave it the insulation tech to keep it all cold for that long too.
$150 $90 (40% OFF)
Want a portable cooler that's not a pain to heft down to the beach? This one from Stoic has backpack straps and enough room for 24 cans.
$100 $83 (17% OFF)
With this highly portable Coleman, you don't have to tow your heavy, four-legged backyard model to a campsite to enjoy a meal fresh off the grill.
$90 $67 (25% OFF)
No picnic table? No problem.
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
For a lighter packable camping table, try this 1.9-pound model.
$20 $16 (18% OFF)
This fixed-blade knife is affordable but it's no slouch, thanks to Sandvik stainless steel and an extra-grippy handle.
$60 $39 (35% OFF)
Stoic made this two-pot, one pan set with hard-anodized aluminum so it won't weigh down your backpack.
$26 $15 (42% OFF)
This stainless steel cook set includes a 24-ounce kettle plus two insulated cups that nest inside it for easy packing.
$60 $48 (20% OFF)
This queen-sized air bed comes with a battery-operated pump for easy inflation.
$5 $4 (20% OFF)
This is the go-to material for repairing rips in tents, down jackets and lots of other outdoor gear — spend a few bucks on this instead of a few hundred on a replacement.
$129 $92 (29% OFF)
This weatherproof duffel is a great way to tote gear to a campsite and it'll fit in overhead bins for other types of vacations too.
Prime Day 2021 Editor's Picks Gallery
$549 $522 (5% OFF)
Not a huge deal, but a very rare sale on Apple's newest AirPods.
$1,009 $807 (20% OFF)
This is a rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the best office chairs around.
$145 $109 (25% OFF on $185+ orders w/FLASH25)
Grab this versatile piece of cookware and some accessories during this rare sale.
$230 $184 (20% OFF)
These European-born low-top hikers are a unique combination of kevlar and wool, creating a highly durable shoe that's extremely comfy. They also don't go on sale very often.
$300 $232 (22% OFF)
A rare discount on an impressive coffee grinder
$90 $47 (48% OFF)
Throw this over a tee for warmer nights or under an overcoat for a fall layer.
$450 $350 ($100 OFF)
Take $100 off our Just Get This vacuum cleaner pick.
$120 $55 (54% OFF)
If you're still not hip to all the things you can do with an Instant Pot, it's a great time to start with over half off this essential kitchen time saver.
$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Save $20 on our pick for best high-powered head lamp
$209 $99 (53% OFF)
Make any home improvement job easier with over half off this highly-rated impact driver and bit kit.
$500 $299 (40% OFF)
Save $200 a sturdy, portable grill with outstanding temperature control.
$175 $116 (33% OFF)
A great way to dress up some denim or chinos. Or pair with some shorts for a rugged summer look.
$95 $76 (20% OFF)
A portable heat source for your home or office in winter that makes for great decor.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Treat yourself to a luxurious heated shave, now $75 off.
$200 $100 (50% OFF)
You only get one set of teeth, so take care of it.
$269 $229 (15% OFF)
It's linen bedding season. Sleep cooler with this rare discount on one of our favorite brands.
$195 $165 (15% OFF)
Lighter than cast iron with all the heat retention and seasoning properties, now with a rare discount.
$45 $17 (61% OFF)
Well over half off one of the highest rated travel mugs.
$230 $173 (25% OFF)
25% off of our Just Get This air purifier pick.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
$100 off one of Bose's most popular audio products.