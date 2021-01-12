Jabra’s $120 Wireless Earbuds Are 35% Off Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Right now, you can buy the Jabra Elite 65t, which are still one of the best AirPod alternatives you can buy, for just $78. That’s 35 percent off the normal $120 price tag.

The Jabra Elite 65t are wireless earbuds that were released about two years ago. Since then, Jabra released the Elite 75t ($179), which are wireless earbuds that are smaller and have a little better battery life (plus, they charge via USB-C) — but they’re also more expensive. Jabra also makes the Elite Active 65t (read our review, here), which are essentially sweatproof and slightly more expensive versions of the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds — for what it's worth, these are also slightly discounted on Amazon right now.

As for the Elite 65t, they sound good, fit snug, and have a four-mic array so they have better call quality than most alternative true wireless earbuds; for more information, you can read our full review of the Jabra Elite 65t, here.

