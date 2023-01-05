Upgrade Your Shower Experience with These Robes — and Save $30 in the Process

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Inspired by the Japanese onsens (AKA hot springs), this brand of the same name offers both bath towels and robes that provide a simple solution to an age-old problem. You typically use a bathrobe for an extended period, hang it to dry and hope it doesn’t stink by the time laundry day comes around. Thanks to a waffle design, Onsen's offerings dry quickly, yet feel and look luxurious (so much so that they're preferred by ultra-luxe hotel chains). And right now, you can get all of the brand's robes available on Huckberry for 15 percent off (that's $30) for the new year.

Onsen’s bathrobes can’t be beaten — the super soft Supima cotton resists pilling and gets softer with every wash, so you don’t have to throw out your nice robe after a year. They're also offered in a quartet of different colorways, including one exclusive to Huckberry. Don't miss this chance to score some of the best bathroom gear you can buy; the deals won't last forever.

