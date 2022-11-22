Bose’s Nearly 5-Star QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones Are $80 Off

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.



Bose’s QuietComfort 45s are still some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Even with stiff competition from the likes of Sony, Bowers & Wilkins and Sennheiser, the Bose QuietComfort 45s stand out, as they have some of the best noise-canceling tech around, offer exceptional hi-fi audio, have up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and so much more. And today, you can snag a pair for $80 off on Amazon — where they have a 4.7-star rating from nearly 9,000 reviewers — knocking the price down from $329 to $249.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Headphones Bose amazon.com $329.00 $249.00 (24% off) SAVE NOW

This is one of the best deals we’ve seen on these 'phones in a while. If you're in the market for a top-notch pair of over-ear, noise-canceling headphones (these have world-class tech in them, too), you shouldn't pass up this chance.

SAVE NOW