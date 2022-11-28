This Kamado Joe Grill Is Better Than a Big Green Egg, and It's Over $300 Off for Cyber Monday

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Most grillers have heard of the Big Green Egg — a heavy ceramic, heat-retaining, outdoor grill, smoker and oven. Anyone who’s tried to buy one also knows they don’t come cheap and that you can’t buy them online. The Egg didn’t have much real competition in its space for the first few decades of its existence (the company was founded in the mid-70s), but it has encountered a great deal of it with Kamado Joe. Typically retailing for over $800, the 18-inch Kamado Joe Classic Joe I is $150 off at Walmart right now, for a grand total of just $499. And the smaller, more portable Joe Jr. is also discounted to $360 from $499.

The Kamado Joe is a heavy ceramic, heat-retaining, outdoor grill, smoker and oven that’s backed by a lifetime warranty, and it’s available online and comes with features the Big Green Egg doesn’t. The two most impactful is its patented Divide & Conquer cooking system, which manifests itself as grates that can be lifted up or down in certain sections (BBQGuys has a nice illustration of it), and an ash drawer that slides out for simplified cleaning (the lid is also much easier to lift, for what it’s worth).

This is a great deal on a grill you'll be using all year long, so don't wait on it.

