The Most Trusted Rubber Boot Over the Past 50 Years Is on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

In Alaska, Xtratuf boots are a must-have. Weather conditions in the state bounce from one extreme to the other, so a regular pair of boots won’t cut it. For over 50 years, Xtratuf boots have kept commercial fishermen safe and secure in some of the most challenging conditions on the Bering Sea. Today, five different colors of the brand's everyday-ready Deck boots are on sale for up to $36 off at Huckberry, including two exclusive camo colorways.

Huckberry Huckberry x Xtratuf Mossy Oak Deck Boot XTRATUF huckberry.com $120.00 $90.00 (25% off) SHOP NOW

Huckberry Xtratuf Deck Boot huckberry.com $115.00 $103.00 (10% off) SHOP NOW

While the is one of the brand’s best sellers for performance in extreme wet conditions, if you're not fishing in the Bering Sea, they may be overkill. For the rest of us, the Deck boot is ready for any city commute or yard work or anything in-between thanks to its signature grippy chevron sole, super flexible side walls and sweat-wicking lining that keeps moisture out and heat in.