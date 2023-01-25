Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Patagonia Backpack Lives Up to the Hype — And It's $60 Off Right Now

Patagonia's Black Hole line is definitely worth the splurge, and right now you can get the 25-liter backpack for 40% off.

By Grace Cooper
patagonia black hole pack man and woman
Patagonia

Although stylish backpacks are a dime a dozen, finding a bag that's durable enough to stand up to everyday wear is a little more difficult. Luckily, that's what Patagonia is known for, and the brand's Black Hole line is the perfect solution to your carrying needs, whether you're looking for a sturdy duffel, reliable daypack or a compact waist pack (which is also on sale). And right now, the 25-liter Black Hole Pack is on sale at a whopping $60 off in the color Lichen: Basin Green, bringing the price to under $100.

Black Hole Pack, 25L

Patagonia patagonia.com
$149.00
$88.99 (40% off)
SHOP NOW

What makes the Black Hole bags unique is that they're practically indestructible and weather-resistant. Made with 100 percent recycled fabric, the daypack is less than 1.5 pounds, making it a super lightweight option for everyday carry or travel. It has secure, padded shoulder straps, so it's comfortable for longer wear. And it also has a laptop compartment, water bottle holder and a large front pocket.

The popularity of the Black Hole bags mean they aren't discounted very often — or for very long — so shop this deal while you can.

SAVE NOW

