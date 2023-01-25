This Patagonia Backpack Lives Up to the Hype — And It's $60 Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Although stylish backpacks are a dime a dozen, finding a bag that's durable enough to stand up to everyday wear is a little more difficult. Luckily, that's what Patagonia is known for, and the brand's Black Hole line is the perfect solution to your carrying needs, whether you're looking for a sturdy duffel, reliable daypack or a compact waist pack (which is also on sale). And right now, the 25-liter Black Hole Pack is on sale at a whopping $60 off in the color Lichen: Basin Green, bringing the price to under $100.
What makes the Black Hole bags unique is that they're practically indestructible and weather-resistant. Made with 100 percent recycled fabric, the daypack is less than 1.5 pounds, making it a super lightweight option for everyday carry or travel. It has secure, padded shoulder straps, so it's comfortable for longer wear. And it also has a laptop compartment, water bottle holder and a large front pocket.
The popularity of the Black Hole bags mean they aren't discounted very often — or for very long — so shop this deal while you can.