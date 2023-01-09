Snag Some New Discounted Threads from Faherty

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
New York-based clothing brand Faherty has created a reputation for putting out some of the softest, most comfortable apparel you can find. Designer Mike Faherty custom develops fabric for each garment in order to achieve a worn-in feel and sun-kissed appearance. So if you see a style you like, you can be sure the pictures don’t do it justice — it’s all about the in-person experience. Right now, you can save big on a ton of the aforementioned apparel thanks to the brand's robust sale section, where you'll find deals up to 7o percent off.
We're big fans of the Faherty outerwear and the trademark Legend sweater shirt you see above, but if you're looking for a lived-in beach vibe, you can't go wrong with anything the brand has to offer. Just be sure to shop now, your size won't be in stock for long.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$450 $350 (22% OFF)
Spring cleaning is fast approaching, but you can make quick work of it with one of Dyson's best-selling, versatile, maneuverable stick vacuums, the V8. If there's dirt and dust on your floors, this powerful, portable cleaner will take care of it.
$228 $159 (30% OFF)
Thanks to a thick sherpa lining and an external corduroy upgrade, this is an even more cold weather-friendly and stylish take on one of our favorite trucker jackets (and a Huckberry best-seller, to boot).
$80 $48 (40% OFF)
A larger version of RTIC's fan-favorite soft-sided cooler, this one has a handy sling strap so you can easily haul it to and from the campsite, beach or wherever else. Plus, it still keeps ice cold for literal days and has enough room for 15 cans, as its name suggests.
$170 $136 (20% OFF)
Our favorite overall bike lock, this handy accessory will help keep your wheels safe and secure whether you're out for a casual ride and need a snack break or you've taken up bike commuting in the new year.
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy.
$128 $100 (22% OFF)
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
$170 $119 (30% OFF)
One of the best coffee grinders you can buy, the Baratza Encore has 40 grind settings, making it ideal for all brew methods, from espresso to pour over to drip.
$150 $120 (20% OFF)
Outfitted with Gore-Tex waterproofing and the plush midsole Hoka is known for, these are the ideal shoes to get you through winter running — even if you don't hit the trails that often. The extra tread will do wonders on a grimy winter road.
$188 $94 (50% OFF)
These soft, breathable flannel sheets are the perfect cozy companion for cold winter nights. Made from hand-cut Portuguese-made flannel, you'll find that these are some of the best sheets around, especially at this price.
$175 $131 (25% OFF)
These handsome chukka boots from Rhodes take the traditional silhouette and add a lightweight, cushioned sole to add a little comfort and style. Cop these and get your patina going.
$350 $245 (30% OFF)
Filson is one of the pioneers of waxed cloth, so whenever the brand makes a garment with it, we take notice. This jacket can stand up to just about anything due to its tough fabric and weather-resistant finish.
$169 $118 (30% OFF)
A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.