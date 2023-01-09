Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Use This Device to Strengthen Your Nervous System
3
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: What You Need to Know
4
Fellow Has a Brand-New Grinder Called the Opus
5
Leatherman CEO Ben Rivera Loves Customer Feedback

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Snag Some New Discounted Threads from Faherty

Save on outerwear, sweaters, flannels and more from the surf-inspired East Coast brand.

By Will Porter
faherty jacket
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

New York-based clothing brand Faherty has created a reputation for putting out some of the softest, most comfortable apparel you can find. Designer Mike Faherty custom develops fabric for each garment in order to achieve a worn-in feel and sun-kissed appearance. So if you see a style you like, you can be sure the pictures don’t do it justice — it’s all about the in-person experience. Right now, you can save big on a ton of the aforementioned apparel thanks to the brand's robust sale section, where you'll find deals up to 7o percent off.

Faherty
Timberline Fleece Trucker
Faherty fahertybrand.com
$298.00
$209.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW
Faherty
Legend Sweater Shirt
Faherty fahertybrand.com
$178.00
$109.00 (39% off)
SHOP NOW
Faherty
Knit Alpine Cargo Pant
Faherty fahertybrand.com
$178.00
$109.00 (39% off)
SHOP NOW

We're big fans of the Faherty outerwear and the trademark Legend sweater shirt you see above, but if you're looking for a lived-in beach vibe, you can't go wrong with anything the brand has to offer. Just be sure to shop now, your size won't be in stock for long.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
Outerknown and Todd Snyder Head for the Coast
Which Flannel Overshirt Is Right for You?
The Best Surf Booties For Frigid Winter Waters

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

Spring cleaning is fast approaching, but you can make quick work of it with one of Dyson's best-selling, versatile, maneuverable stick vacuums, the V8. If there's dirt and dust on your floors, this powerful, portable cleaner will take care of it.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
skimresources.com
$228.00
$159.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

$228 $159 (30% OFF)

Thanks to a thick sherpa lining and an external corduroy upgrade, this is an even more cold weather-friendly and stylish take on one of our favorite trucker jackets (and a Huckberry best-seller, to boot).

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY JACKETS

RTIC 15 Can Soft Pack Sling Cooler
RTIC 15 Can Soft Pack Sling Cooler
RTIC rtic.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $48 (40% OFF)

A larger version of RTIC's fan-favorite soft-sided cooler, this one has a handy sling strap so you can easily haul it to and from the campsite, beach or wherever else. Plus, it still keeps ice cold for literal days and has enough room for 15 cans, as its name suggests.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Kryptonite Fahgettaboudit Mini Lock & Light Bundle
Kryptonite Fahgettaboudit Mini Lock & Light Bundle
Kryptonite amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$170 $136 (20% OFF)

Our favorite overall bike lock, this handy accessory will help keep your wheels safe and secure whether you're out for a casual ride and need a snack break or you've taken up bike commuting in the new year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE LOCKS

Theragun Pro
Theragun Pro
therabody.com
$599.00
SHOP NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGE GUNS

Levi's Premium Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Premium Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levis Premium stagprovisions.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $100 (22% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHERPA JACKETS

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Baratza amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $119 (30% OFF)

One of the best coffee grinders you can buy, the Baratza Encore has 40 grind settings, making it ideal for all brew methods, from espresso to pour over to drip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS

Hoka Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes
Hoka Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes
rei.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $120 (20% OFF)

Outfitted with Gore-Tex waterproofing and the plush midsole Hoka is known for, these are the ideal shoes to get you through winter running — even if you don't hit the trails that often. The extra tread will do wonders on a grimy winter road.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAIL RUNNING SHOES

Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $94 (50% OFF)

These soft, breathable flannel sheets are the perfect cozy companion for cold winter nights. Made from hand-cut Portuguese-made flannel, you'll find that these are some of the best sheets around, especially at this price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHEETS

Rhodes Footwear Tyler Chukka Boot
Rhodes Footwear Tyler Chukka Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$175 $131 (25% OFF)

These handsome chukka boots from Rhodes take the traditional silhouette and add a lightweight, cushioned sole to add a little comfort and style. Cop these and get your patina going.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHUKKA BOOTS

Filson Tin Cloth Jacket
Filson Tin Cloth Jacket
filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $245 (30% OFF)

Filson is one of the pioneers of waxed cloth, so whenever the brand makes a garment with it, we take notice. This jacket can stand up to just about anything due to its tough fabric and weather-resistant finish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
patagonia.com
SAVE NOW

$169 $118 (30% OFF)

A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.

READ OUR REVIEW OF PATAGONIA VS AWAY DUFFELS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Clothing
Taylor Stitch and Golden Bear Made the Best Bomber
Save up to 30% During Filson’s Winter Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save up to 50% at Stag Provisions Today
The Best Weatherproof Waxed Canvas Jackets
An Expert's Guide to Vintage T-Shirts
The Best New Outdoor Apparel & Footwear of 2022
The Best Chinos for Everyday Wear
Wear-Testing the Internet's Favorite Beanie
The Most Interesting New Clothing of 2022
Swim Trunks You Can Wear in and Out of the Water