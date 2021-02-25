These Superb Workout Earbuds Are Just $60 Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are about two-and-a-half-years-old and yet they’re still a great all-around true wireless earbuds you can buy — they’re essentially sweatproof versions of the Jabra Elite 65t ( $80 $70) wireless earbuds. The MSRP is down to $99 these days (they were $190 when they originally released) and today on Amazon you can get them for just $60 (cheaper than the Elite 65t).

The Elite Active 65t earbuds are beginning to be phased out by Jabra with the newer Elite 85t, Elite Active 75t and the Elite Sport. But the Elite Active 65t earbuds still sound superb, fit snug and have an impressive mic array to make taking calls clear and easy. They also work with Amazon Alexa, as well as your smartphone’s native assistant.

As far as other options in regards to sweatproof wireless options, there are a number of options you can choose from. The Jabra Elite Active 75t ($200) are newer, more expensive versions of the Elite Active 65t. I'd also recommend the Jaybird Vista ($180) and Beats Powerbeats Pro ($200).

