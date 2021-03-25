Want Affordable Home Goods Not from Ikea? Try This Unknown Japanese Brand

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Yamazaki, the furniture brand and not the purveyor of outrageously priced whisky, is the epitome of Japanese minimalism and organization. Its goods are sturdy and simple, and for the low prices, it’s hard to pass up.
The brand’s 3-Tier Kitchen Cart is a helpful extra bit of rolling storage space in the kitchen. The Tower Deskbar is a more versatile option than the simple valet tray. Yamazaki makes a number of functional and simplistic shoe racks so your footwear isn’t strewn across the floor. And the best part? Huckberry is currently offering 15 percent off Yamazaki products.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$500 OFF
Right now, eBay is offering $500 off select luxury watches more than $2,500. So if you've had your eye on one, there's never been a better time to buy.
$149 OFF (30%)
This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel.
$50 OFF (16%)
These foldable Persols have come straight from the brow of Steve McQueen and are poised to find a place on your face. They are a true icon of style.
$39 OFF (39%)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$36 OFF (30%)
Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events.
$59 OFF (30%)
Weekend trips will never be the same once you pick up an Away Weekender. This thoughtful bag has a 15" laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment to ensure that all of your things have their place.
$134 OFF (66%)
Ray-Bans can frequently be found on sale, but what cannot frequently be found on sale is one of the brand's most iconic frames, the Clubmaster. Equally rare is finding polarized shades for under $100.
$200 OFF (22%)
This UHD smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra-fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
$30 OFF (25%)
This is our pick for the best upgraded sweatpants. They are slim but have a gusset for freedom of movement and flatlock seams to prevent chaffing if you're headed out on a run or to the gym.
$40 OFF (8%)
Equipped with cellular, this watch can get calls, texts and directions without your phone. You can also monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rhythm with Apple's new health apps.
$10 OFF (25%)
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
$238 OFF (17%)
Need a chair upgrade that you can really sink into? This leather chair from APT 2B is handsome and made to last. This will definitely be your new favorite reading spot.
$49 OFF (25%)
Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life.
$112 OFF (15%)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$99 OFF (25%)
Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk.
$104 OFF (43%)
Still not sure about going back to the gym? Us, either. While the proposition of going to the gym isn't great, working out still needs to happen. An adjustable bench like this one makes workouts at home much easier.
$30 OFF (20%)
Whether you're a seasoned rider or just ride a couple times a week, you need a helmet. POC makes some of the best in the business, and this one is an excellent value, especially at 20 percent off.
$120 OFF (55%)
This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat.
$72 OFF (21%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
$30 OFF (30%)
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
$15 OFF (30%)
Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder.
$53 OFF (41%)
A cream-colored sweater is a perfect piece to take you through spring and the fisherman cable design gives it a nice texture and allows it to be dressed up or down with ease.
$34 OFF (31%)
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.