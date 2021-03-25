Want Affordable Home Goods Not from Ikea? Try This Unknown Japanese Brand

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Yamazaki, the furniture brand and not the purveyor of outrageously priced whisky, is the epitome of Japanese minimalism and organization. Its goods are sturdy and simple, and for the low prices, it’s hard to pass up.

The brand’s 3-Tier Kitchen Cart is a helpful extra bit of rolling storage space in the kitchen. The Tower Deskbar is a more versatile option than the simple valet tray. Yamazaki makes a number of functional and simplistic shoe racks so your footwear isn’t strewn across the floor. And the best part? Huckberry is currently offering 15 percent off Yamazaki products.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io