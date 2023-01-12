Today's Top Stories
Missing the Outdoors This Winter? Stock Up on House Plants on Amazon

Save up to 49% off some greenery from Costa Farms.

By Grace Cooper
costa farms
Costa Farms

It's a new year, which means it's time to refresh your space. But why not spend your money on the best decor you can buy: live plants. Thanks to a host of enormous horticulture companies enrolling as sellers, buying live plants on Amazon has become commonplace. Costa Farms, one of the largest live-plant operations in the world, sells a rotating stock of its 1,500-plus varieties on Amazon — some of which are on sale today for as much as 49 percent off. Shop everything from fiddle leaf figs to snake plants and more with the added benefit of free and convenient shipping. Better still, all of the plants come fully rooted and potted, making it all the simpler to just set them in your house where you want them and go about your days with a bit more life in the room.

Besides aesthetics, there are a lot of benefits to having plants in your home. Because they produce oxygen, owning plants will likely improve the air quality in your space and can even benefit your mental health, according to a 2015 study. So prep for the impending winter months spent indoors with some new plants — but hurry because these discounts won't last.

