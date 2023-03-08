Today's Top Stories
Get Up to 50% Off Grills, Fire Pits and More at BBQ Guys' Spring Black Friday Sale

Prep for spring and summer with a new grill at a great discount.

By Will Porter
weber genesis ii
BBQ Guys is one of the top shops for buying barbecue gear online, from grills to grilling accessories and even home goods that complement your BBQ setup. The retailer is prepping for better weather with gas grills, fire pits, spice rubs and more on sale for up to 50 percent off, making this the best time to pick up some grill gear ahead of spring and summer.

BBQ Guys

Victory 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Infrared Side Burner

bbqguys.com
$999.99
$599.99 (40% off)
SHOP NOW
BBQ Guys

Blackstone Original 36-Inch Griddle Cooking Station W/ Hard Cover

bbqguys.com
$450.00
SHOP NOW
BBQ Guys

Weber 70th Anniversary Edition Kettle Charcoal Grill 22-Inch

bbqguys.com
$539.00
$339.00 (37% off)
SHOP NOW
BBQ Guys

Victory 21-Inch Kamado Grill & Smoker with 304 Stainless Steel Cart & Bamboo Side Shelves

bbqguys.com
$999.00
$699.00 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

In addition to the deals above, you can save up to $700 on one of the brand's beautiful fire pits. Plus, you can shop deals on grilling accessories, like the BBQ Guys signature rubs. And the sale also boasts deals on more Weber grills including the superlative Genesis II propane-fired grill and the premium version of the classic kettle grill alongside a number of other charcoal grills, gas grills and pellet grills. All in all, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
amazon.com
$234.95
SHOP NOW

It's been a little while since we've seen the industry-leading AirPods Pro wireless earbuds on sale. But they're finally discounted again — meaning now is the time to buy if you don't already have a pair of these bad boys.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH
coway.com
$229.99
$199.00 (13% off)
SHOP NOW

Spring clean all your want, you still can't vacuum the air. Unless you have a Coway air purifier, that is. This one is our all-around favorite and can clean 99.99% of all airborne particulates from a small apartment or a single big room.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Stanley 10-07935-001 Legendary Classic Bottle
Stanley 10-07935-001 Legendary Classic Bottle
amazon.com
$51.50
$37.71 (27% off)
SHOP NOW

This Stanley insulated thermos is as iconic as it is well-built. And whether you use it for soup, coffee or something with a little more kick, this is one of the best ways to bring liquids out on adventures of all types.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLE BRANDS

Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub
Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub
rei.com
$140.00
$69.93 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Long gone are the days of standing around the grill all day long, so long as you pick up this smart hub from leading brand Weber. It can send notifications to your phone letting you know your food's readiness, when it's time to flip and it can even monitor up to four pieces of food at once.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEBER CHARCOAL GRILL ACCESSORIES

Otterbox Venture 25 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 25 Cooler
otterbox.com
$229.99
$99.99 (57% off)
SHOP NOW

One of our editors took this bad boy out into the field for testing and found that it checked all the boxes you might want out of an adventure cooler. It keeps ice frozen for days, was built to take a beating and even has some modular components for convenience.

READ OUR FULL REVIEW OF THE OTTERBOX VENTURE COOLER

Aether Torino Jacket
Aether Torino Jacket
aetherapparel.com
$825.00
$330.00 (60% off)
SHOP NOW

Known for making sleek, stylish gear that can survive harsh outdoor conditions, Aether raised the bar with this waterproof, wind-resistant, seam-sealed, abrasion-resistant, insulated puffer. And now you can get it for 60 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

Bellroy Key Case
Bellroy Key Case
bellroy.com
$55.00
$45.00 (18% off)
SHOP NOW

A handsome key organizer with a quick-deployment mechanism for easier, quicker access to your keys? Yes, that's exactly what you get with this outstanding EDC offering from Bellroy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KEY ORGANIZERS

Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress
avocado.com
$1,999.00
$1,799.00 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

Right now, you can score one of the best mattresses around (which also happens to be one of the more natural options out there) for $200 with code SLEEP at checkout. That means you're just that much closer to the best rest of your life.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
huckberry.com
$348.00
$236.30 (32% off)
SHOP NOW

Inspired by old-school hunting jackets (and with the same attention to detail and quality materials), this heritage weatherproof jacket is perfect for any measure of outdoor adventure and will age beautifully as you wear it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED CANVAS JACKETS

Persol PO3231S Sunglasses
Persol PO3231S Sunglasses
persol.com
$307.00
$153.50 (50% off)
SHOP NOW

Getting such a significant discount on Persol sunglasses, including these beautiful calligraphy-inspired ones is rare. But their timeless style and high-quality materials will ensure you'll love them for years and years to come.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PERSOL

Huckberry x Xtratuf Mossy Oak Deck Boot
Huckberry x Xtratuf Mossy Oak Deck Boot
huckberry.com
$120.00
$90.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

For over 50 years, professional fishermen — the type that take to the ultra-dangerous waters of Alaska — have trusted Xtratuf boots to get the job done right. Now you can score those same boots with a bit of extra style on the cheap, courtesy of this Mossy Oak x Huckberry collab.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN BOOTS

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
williams-sonoma.com
$750.00
$599.95 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Our pick for the best semi-automatic espresso machine (the most popular and common today), this sturdy home latte-maker is perfect for crafting fancier cups of joe than those old, played-out pot coffee makers. And at $150 off, this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME ESPRESSO MACHINES

Relwen Windzip Jacket
Relwen Windzip Jacket
huckberry.com
$268.00
$201.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Stuffed with a dense down alternative that'll keep you warm without suffocating you or making it hard to move (it's also weather-resistant and breathable, to boot), this heritage-level modern jacket looks as good as it performs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe
hoka.com
$140.00
$111.99 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

For casual daily runs, jogs, walks and even gym-going, it's tough to beat the award-winning Clifton series from Hoka. These shoes are lightweight; offer plenty of cushioning and a rocker sole to soften the impact on your ankles, knees and hips; and they're both breathable and abrasion-resistant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

XVAPE XMAX STARRY 3.0
XVAPE XMAX STARRY 3.0
xvapeusa.com
$99.00
$89.00 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

Especially at a 10 percent discount (just punch in code WONDER at checkout), this is almost certainly the best conduction vaporizer you can get on a budget. Yet, despite the savings, you still get high-quality vapor pulls, precision temperature control and a gorgeous exterior.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Bissell Little Green Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Cleaner
amazon.com
$123.59
$109.59 (11% off)
SHOP NOW

This didn't become Amazon's number one best-selling cleaning machine by accident. Whether you've got a messy pet (or roomies) or you just like to keep your rugs and furniture as clean as possible, this tiny titan will get the job done right, every time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS


