This On-Sale Pocket Knife Uses Iconic Spyderco Design

Spyderco makes some of the most identifiable pocket knives available. It’s all thanks to that circular cutout, which founder Sal Glesser designed as a simple one-handed opening alternative to thumb studs and other add-ons. In the decades since he created it, it’s become iconic in the knife world and is present in every Spyderco pocket knife.

Spyderco’s Endela, which is currently on sale for 35 percent off at Drop, exerts that same essence of simplicity in all of its features. It has a 3.4-inch VG-10 stainless steel drop-point blade and a synthetic handle that keeps its overall weight low (3.1 ounces). It also uses a basic and well-executed lockback to keep the blade secure when it’s open. You can get it with a plain or serrated edge right now and save $43 while you’re at it.

Buy Now: $123 $80







