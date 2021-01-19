This On-Sale Pocket Knife Uses Iconic Spyderco Design

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.
Spyderco makes some of the most identifiable pocket knives available. It’s all thanks to that circular cutout, which founder Sal Glesser designed as a simple one-handed opening alternative to thumb studs and other add-ons. In the decades since he created it, it’s become iconic in the knife world and is present in every Spyderco pocket knife.
Spyderco’s Endela, which is currently on sale for 35 percent off at Drop, exerts that same essence of simplicity in all of its features. It has a 3.4-inch VG-10 stainless steel drop-point blade and a synthetic handle that keeps its overall weight low (3.1 ounces). It also uses a basic and well-executed lockback to keep the blade secure when it’s open. You can get it with a plain or serrated edge right now and save $43 while you’re at it.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$7 OFF (24%)Outdoor Research's sports-focused face mask performed well during our tests thanks to an extended design that creates an air pocket. This makes it easy to breathe heavily during exercise. Adjustable ear loops and behind-the-head strap help create a secure and comfortable fit.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST FITNESS MASKS
$70 OFF (13%)
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
$98 OFF (50%)Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal.
READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE
$974 OFF (15%)
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
$125 OFF (56%)
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just a Benjamin.
$34 OFF (50%)Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.
READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
$11 OFF (24%)
Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.
$350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.
$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%)
If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student.
$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)
If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal.
$8 OFF (27%)
Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.
$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)
Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.
$90 OFF (33%)
Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.
$54 OFF (30%)
Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe.
$15 OFF (27%)
This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution.
$40 OFF (34%)
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$22 OFF (20%)
Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort.
$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.