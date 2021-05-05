Levi’s Is Now Offering up to 70% off Jeans, Jackets and More

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
If you’ve been waiting for a chance to stock up on some solid wardrobe basics, head over to Levi’s. Currently, you can save up to 70 percent on a huge range of clothing at the Warehouse Event. Choose from jeans, jackets, tees and more.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$50 OFF (14%)
Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.
$97 OFF (61%)
Sporting fleece up top and military-inspired insulation below, this jacket is as utilitarian as it is fashion-forward. You'll be the best-looking person on the mountain next time you break this thing out for a hike.
$9 OFF (21%)
This compact, lightweight portable charger packs a punch — you can charge an iPhone almost three times on one full charge. Never run out of battery again.
$50 OFF (24%)
These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Plus, they're polarized.
$82 OFF (15%)
Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually striking and a great value. Every GP staffer sits in one of these at the office.
$79 OFF (34%)
Keeping your home under lock and key is immensely important, so why not add a layer of protection? This one from August is our pick for the best smart lock you can buy for your home.
$30 OFF W/ CODE MOM2021 (20%)
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
$150 OFF + FREE SHIPPING AND INSTALLATION W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.
$899 OFF (15%)
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
$54 OFF (20%)
These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.
$70 OFF (20%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.