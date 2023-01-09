Some of Our Favorite Water Bottles Are Up to 50% Off Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Hydro Flask makes some of the best water bottles, stay-cold drinkware, travel mugs and a whole lot more. In fact, we even pitted the brand's bottles against one of its top competitors, Yeti, and found that Hydro Flask actually held up better to scrutiny. And while that's enough of a reason to look into picking up some Hydro Flask drinkware, it's about to get even more enticing, as the brand is having a sale with savings of up to 50 percent off right now.

For an everyday carry water bottle, you really can't go wrong with the Hydro Flask 32-ounce wide-mouth bottle (it also comes in 20-, 40- and 64-ounce varieties), which will keep your liquids cold for up to 24 hours (including keeping ice frozen). You also can't go wrong with this Wine Gift Set (Valentine's Day is fast approaching, after all). And there's even this 24-ounce mug and/or 16-ounce travel mug for all the coffee lovers out there.

All told, this is one of the best times to save on one of the best drinkware makers around. But the deals won't be around forever, so you'll want to buy while you can.

