The French Press Everyone Wants Is Cheaper Than Ever Right Now

Bodum doesn’t claim to make the best French press, the most innovative French press or the prettiest French press. Instead, the brand that’s come to dominate the French press game makes stable presses that aren’t too expensive. Today on its site, the 8-cup press is marked to an all-time low price of $24. For best results, use coarsely ground coffee about brew with water between 195 and 204 degrees. Bodum is also running a sale on other French presses as well as grinders and more coffee gear right now.

SHOP NOW: $40 $24

