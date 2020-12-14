Save More Than $40 on a Lodge Cast-Iron Dutch Oven

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Capable of cooking just about anything, Dutch ovens are the original Instant Pots. And while the brand names most associated with Dutch oven cooking demand prices above $300, Lodge’s take on it is usually one-third that cost. And right now, it’s even cheaper.



The blue, 6-quart Lodge Dutch oven is marked down from $115 to $70. That cool 39 percent discount represents one of the lowest prices the cast-iron pot has ever listed at. Make some chili to celebrate since it's nearly winter.

Buy Now: $115 $70

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io