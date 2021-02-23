These Insanely Handy Storage Bags Will Change the Way You Do Leftovers

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Sure, Ziploc bags and Tupperware do a fine job of keeping food fresh for a few days after cooking. But Stasher is rethinking food storage in a way that will change the way you pack lunch, store leftovers, reheat food, cook and clean.
Since their debut in 2016, the self-sealing platinum silicone bags have garnered widespread recognition, including Red Dot and Global Innovation awards. Stasher’s airtight bags are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe and suitable (if not ideal) for use during sous-vide cooking — reusable up to 3,000 times, or over eight years of daily use.
Right now, you can save up to 25 percent on a whole host of Stasher sizes and colorways. The 9.9-ounce size is perfect for half-used lemons, the four-pack small bundle is 21 percent off and the Stand-Ups can fit meal leftovers.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
SAVE AN EXTRA 20%
If you're looking to pick up a Gore-Tex jacket and pant this season, look no further than Backcountry's Girdwood and Cottonwoods kits. Each has a 100 percent waterproof, breathable and durable three-layer Gore-Tex construction.
$55 OFF (21%)
TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way).
$234+ OFF W/ CODE WFH20 (20%)
This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself.
$60 OFF (40%)
Clarks Desert Boot, modeled after boots worn by soldiers on the Western Desert Campaign during WWII, have remained a wardrobe staple years later. While you may not be marching around Northern Africa, these are a versatile pick for spring and summer.
$60 OFF (30%)
The Timex Marlin is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. This 60s style watch combines manual movement with a simple design to be a watch you reach for every morning.
$50 OFF (17%)
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
$88 OFF (40%)
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
$34 OFF (31%)
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.
$24 OFF (31%)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.
$290 OFF (34%)
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
$20 OFF (20%)
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
$30 OFF (13%)
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
$88 OFF (40%)
This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready.
$10 OFF (20%)
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
$603 OFF (30%)
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
$30 OFF (23%)
You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.
$5 OFF (13%)
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
$100 OFF (17%)
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
$120 OFF (45%)
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.