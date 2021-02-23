These Insanely Handy Storage Bags Will Change the Way You Do Leftovers

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Sure, Ziploc bags and Tupperware do a fine job of keeping food fresh for a few days after cooking. But Stasher is rethinking food storage in a way that will change the way you pack lunch, store leftovers, reheat food, cook and clean.

Since their debut in 2016, the self-sealing platinum silicone bags have garnered widespread recognition, including Red Dot and Global Innovation awards. Stasher’s airtight bags are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe and suitable (if not ideal) for use during sous-vide cooking — reusable up to 3,000 times, or over eight years of daily use.

Right now, you can save up to 25 percent on a whole host of Stasher sizes and colorways. The 9.9-ounce size is perfect for half-used lemons, the four-pack small bundle is 21 percent off and the Stand-Ups can fit meal leftovers.

SHOP NOW







This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io