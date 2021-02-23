Today's Top Stories
These Insanely Handy Storage Bags Will Change the Way You Do Leftovers

Since their debut in 2016, the self-sealing platinum silicone bags have garnered widespread recognition, including a Red Dot award. And right now they're on sale.

By Gear Patrol
stasher bags
Amazon

Sure, Ziploc bags and Tupperware do a fine job of keeping food fresh for a few days after cooking. But Stasher is rethinking food storage in a way that will change the way you pack lunch, store leftovers, reheat food, cook and clean.

Since their debut in 2016, the self-sealing platinum silicone bags have garnered widespread recognition, including Red Dot and Global Innovation awards. Stasher’s airtight bags are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe and suitable (if not ideal) for use during sous-vide cooking — reusable up to 3,000 times, or over eight years of daily use.

Right now, you can save up to 25 percent on a whole host of Stasher sizes and colorways. The 9.9-ounce size is perfect for half-used lemons, the four-pack small bundle is 21 percent off and the Stand-Ups can fit meal leftovers.

SHOP NOW

backcountry
Backcountry Gore-Tex Kits

SHOP NOW

SAVE AN EXTRA 20%

If you're looking to pick up a Gore-Tex jacket and pant this season, look no further than Backcountry's Girdwood and Cottonwoods kits. Each has a 100 percent waterproof, breathable and durable three-layer Gore-Tex construction.

TRX Rocker Bundle
TRX Rocker Bundle
$210 $265

$55 OFF (21%)

TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way). 

READ THE TRX ORIGIN STORY

Humanscale Freedom Headrest
Humanscale Freedom Headrest
Humanscale
$935+ $1,169+

$234+ OFF W/ CODE WFH20 (20%)

This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself. 

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIR GUIDE

Clarks Desert Chukka Boot
Clarks Desert Chukka Boot
$90 $150

$60 OFF (40%)

Clarks Desert Boot, modeled after boots worn by soldiers on the Western Desert Campaign during WWII, have remained a wardrobe staple years later. While you may not be marching around Northern Africa, these are a versatile pick for spring and summer. 

READ ABOUT THE STYLE DROPS WE'RE OBSESSED WITH

Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex
$139 $199

$60 OFF (30%)

The Timex Marlin is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. This 60s style watch combines manual movement with a simple design to be a watch you reach for every morning. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
linksynergy.com
$249 $299

$50 OFF (17%)

This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow). 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer 5-Pack
Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer 5-Pack
lululemon skimresources.com
$74 $108

$34 OFF (31%)

Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot amazon.com
$560 $850

$290 OFF (34%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep amazon.com
$80 $100

$20 OFF (20%)

If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$200 $230

$30 OFF (13%)

This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2021

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
avantlink.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG amazon.com
$1,397 $2000

$603 OFF (30%)

This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

TUSHY Classic 3.0
TUSHY Classic 3.0
skimresources.com
$99 $129

$30 OFF (23%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson skimresources.com
$500 $600

$100 OFF (17%)

The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre huckberry.com
$145 $265

$120 OFF (45%)

The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS



