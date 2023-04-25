This Waxed Canvas Jacket Is Perfect for Spring (and It's $304 Off)

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
New York designer Todd Snyder recently gave the classic trucker jacket a major overhaul. Instead of crafting the casual style in denim, he opted for British Millerain waxed canvas, the gold standard when it comes to the weatherproof wonder fabric. The jacket is finished off with a flattering, updated fit and all the fine details you'd expect from the Snyder brand. Right now, you can get the jacket for a whopping 64 percent off, resulting in a discount of over $300.
This iteration of the Dylan jacket features logo shank buttons, two chest pockets and slant hand pockets. It has a trim fit, hits right at the hip and is unlined, making it easy to layer for all seasons.
