This Waxed Canvas Jacket Is Perfect for Spring (and It's $304 Off)

New York designer recently gave the classic trucker jacket a major overhaul. Instead of crafting the casual style in denim, he opted for British Millerain waxed canvas, the gold standard when it comes to the weatherproof wonder fabric . The jacket is finished off with a flattering, updated fit and all the fine details you'd expect from the Snyder brand. Right now, you can get the jacket for a whopping 64 percent off, resulting in a discount of over $300.

Todd Snyder Todd Snyder English Waxed Dylan Jacket in Light Tan toddsnyder.com $468.00 $164.00 (65% off) SHOP NOW

This iteration of the Dylan jacket features logo shank buttons, two chest pockets and slant hand pockets. It has a trim fit, hits right at the hip and is unlined, making it easy to layer for all seasons.