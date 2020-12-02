You Can Buy Several Six Packs With the Money You’ll Save on This Awesome Cooler Pack

Long known for excellent travel and fitness bottles, Hydro Flask entered the soft cooler market a couple years ago and has been crushing the category ever since. No surprise, then, that the brand’s 22L Soft Cooler Pack was one of our favorite backpack coolers of last summer. This pack got additional field testing at last year’s Mid-Atlantic Overland Festival, keeping our beer cold for several hours.
You may not be thinking about cooler packs right now, what with the weather itself a bit cooler, but you should be, because this awesome item is available at an equally awesome discount. Hydro Flask is currently offering a sitewide 25 percent discount, one that includes our favorite water bottle, the Trail Series (
$45 $34).
It also drops the price of the Soft Cooler Pack from $200 to $150. The 50 bucks you’ll save should be enough to buy several six packs, no matter your geographic location or level of beer snobbery.
Price:
$200 $150
