Some of the Best Backpacks You Can Buy Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

Osprey has earned its clout amongst hikers and backpackers both hardcore and casual. And for good reason, too — its bags are some of the most comfortable we’ve carried. Beyond that, the company consistently finds the middle ground between lightweight minimalism and useful features. Right now, most of them are also on sale with up to 40 percent taken off the price during Osprey's last call sale.

The collection of discounted packs includes the award-winning Aether AG, a bag that’s ideal for multi-day treks and foreign travel. There’s also the larger-volume Stratos (the smaller version is our choice for the best daypack for hiking). But Osprey makes more than hiking bags. Its line includes duffels, general-purpose travel packs and the newer Arcane, a town-oriented bag that’s perfect for commuting and school — that bag is on sale in certain colors, too.

SHOP NOW







This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io