Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Some of the Best Backpacks You Can Buy Are on Sale

Osprey’s award-winning backpacks are favored by hikers both hardcore and casual.

By Tanner Bowden
a backpack
Osprey

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

Osprey has earned its clout amongst hikers and backpackers both hardcore and casual. And for good reason, too — its bags are some of the most comfortable we’ve carried. Beyond that, the company consistently finds the middle ground between lightweight minimalism and useful features. Right now, most of them are also on sale with up to 40 percent taken off the price during Osprey's last call sale.

Related Story
The 8 Best Hiking Daypacks

The collection of discounted packs includes the award-winning Aether AG, a bag that’s ideal for multi-day treks and foreign travel. There’s also the larger-volume Stratos (the smaller version is our choice for the best daypack for hiking). But Osprey makes more than hiking bags. Its line includes duffels, general-purpose travel packs and the newer Arcane, a town-oriented bag that’s perfect for commuting and school — that bag is on sale in certain colors, too.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Outdoor Research Adrenaline Sports Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Adrenaline Sports Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research outdoorresearch.com
$22 $29

$7 OFF (24%)

Outdoor Research's sports-focused face mask performed well during our tests thanks to an extended design that creates an air pocket. This makes it easy to breathe heavily during exercise. Adjustable ear loops and behind-the-head strap help create a secure and comfortable fit.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST FITNESS MASKS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Stoic 1/4 Pullover
Stoic 1/4 Pullover
$27 $55

$28 OFF (50%)

A fleece pullover fits in any wardrobe, adding a great layering piece that is warm enough to stand on its own but also light enough to wear under a jacket. This one adds a kangaroo pocket for good measure. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE FLEECE

All-Clad Copper Core 10-Inch Fry Pan (Second Quality)
All-Clad Copper Core 10-Inch Fry Pan (Second Quality)
All-Clad homeandcooksales.com
$100 $225

$125 OFF (56%)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just a Benjamin.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$100 $198

$98 OFF (50%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Naadam Fleece Sweatpants
Naadam Fleece Sweatpants
$63 $125

$62 OFF (50%)

These sweatpants are made from what are possibly the comfiest words in the English language: fleece-lined lux cotton cashmere. Just reading that makes me feel cozy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS TO BUY RIGHT NOW

Mirror The Mirror
Mirror The Mirror
$1,145 $1,495

$350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

Carhartt® Rugged Flex® Relaxed Fit Flannel Fleece-Lined Plaid Shirt
Carhartt® Rugged Flex® Relaxed Fit Flannel Fleece-Lined Plaid Shirt
$45 $60

$15 OFF (25%)

Carhartt is everywhere right now, with good reason. The brand's hardy garments are the epitome of workwear, this shirt jacket included. Flannel speaks for itself, but additional hand pockets and fleece lining round out this wardrobe staple. 

READ ABOUT THE NEW WORKWEAR

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
$2 $6

$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%) 

If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV'S OF CES 2021

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
$179 $269

$90 OFF (33%)

Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS OF 2020

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
$126 $180

$54 OFF (30%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
$79 $120

$40 OFF (34%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Chaco Z/Cloud
Chaco Z/Cloud
$88 $110

$22 OFF (20%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS OF 2020

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Yeti Is Offering a Rare 25% Off Mugs and Tumblers
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Snag This Iconic Spyderco Pocket Knife on Sale
34 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
Save 35% on One of the Best Duffels Available
Save $70 on Dyson's V10 Cordless Vacuum
This Cheap Storage System Will Save Your Apartment
A Rare Chance to Get a Benchmade Knife on Sale
Get up to 50% Off Hydro Flask Water Bottles