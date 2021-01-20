Some of the Best Backpacks You Can Buy Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.
Osprey has earned its clout amongst hikers and backpackers both hardcore and casual. And for good reason, too — its bags are some of the most comfortable we’ve carried. Beyond that, the company consistently finds the middle ground between lightweight minimalism and useful features. Right now, most of them are also on sale with up to 40 percent taken off the price during Osprey's last call sale.
The collection of discounted packs includes the award-winning Aether AG, a bag that’s ideal for multi-day treks and foreign travel. There’s also the larger-volume Stratos (the smaller version is our choice for the best daypack for hiking). But Osprey makes more than hiking bags. Its line includes duffels, general-purpose travel packs and the newer Arcane, a town-oriented bag that’s perfect for commuting and school — that bag is on sale in certain colors, too.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$7 OFF (24%)
Outdoor Research's sports-focused face mask performed well during our tests thanks to an extended design that creates an air pocket. This makes it easy to breathe heavily during exercise. Adjustable ear loops and behind-the-head strap help create a secure and comfortable fit.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST FITNESS MASKS
$70 OFF (13%)
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
$974 OFF (15%)
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
$28 OFF (50%)
A fleece pullover fits in any wardrobe, adding a great layering piece that is warm enough to stand on its own but also light enough to wear under a jacket. This one adds a kangaroo pocket for good measure.
$125 OFF (56%)
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just a Benjamin.
$98 OFF (50%)
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal.
READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE
$34 OFF (50%)
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.
READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
$11 OFF (24%)
Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.
$66 OFF (35%)
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
$62 OFF (50%)
These sweatpants are made from what are possibly the comfiest words in the English language: fleece-lined lux cotton cashmere. Just reading that makes me feel cozy.
$350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.
$30 OFF (17%)
The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections.
$15 OFF (25%)
Carhartt is everywhere right now, with good reason. The brand's hardy garments are the epitome of workwear, this shirt jacket included. Flannel speaks for itself, but additional hand pockets and fleece lining round out this wardrobe staple.
$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%)
If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student.
$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)
If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal.
$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)
Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.
$90 OFF (33%)
Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.
$54 OFF (30%)
Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe.
$15 OFF (27%)
This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution.
$40 OFF (34%)
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$22 OFF (20%)
Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort.
$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.