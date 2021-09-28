Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

A Down Jacket This Innovative Rarely Goes on Sale

Score the awesome Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Down Jacket at a giant discount.

By Steve Mazzucchi
mountain hardwear down jacket
Mountain Hardwear

We’ve often said that the best time to score amazing cold-weather apparel deals is when it’s still warm out. While we're currently into fall, that means a sweet sale surfaces even as the temps are starting to drop. Such is the case with Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer/2 Jacket, which is 53 percent off in three different colors and sizes right now.

Mountain Hardwear
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Jacket
Mountain Hardwear
$140.00
SAVE NOW

This isn’t any old down jacket, either. Mountain Hardwear made the original Ghost Whisperer to meet the demands of the late Ueli Steck, a Swiss mountaineer who preached a fast-and-light approach to the mountains.

This version of the Ghost Whisperer/2 is an ultralight option that’s perfect for skiing, hiking and other outdoor adventures but, because it layers so well, is ideal for town life too. This jacket features easy-packing 800-fill down, ripstop fabric and a hydrophobic treatment to keep you warm and dry should the skies open up.

If the Ghost Whisperer/2 isn't quite what you're looking for, we've found plenty of other down jacket deals that are happening right now.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

cubbit
Cubbit Cell 4TB

SHOP NOW

15% OFF

Cubbit offers peer-to-peer, subscription-free, secure cloud storage that makes your privacy a top priority. Use the code GEAR15 at checkout for 15 percent off a Cubbit of your own.

Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife
Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$150 $115 (23% OFF)

Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a pakkawood handle and a proprietary VG-MAX super steel blade made to last.

READ MORE ABOUT KITCHEN KNIVES

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike
SAVE NOW

$120 $93 (22% OFF)

Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD ROTATE RUNNING SHOES

Wallace & Barnes Chore Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Chore Jacket
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$168 $118 (30% OFF W/ CODE MOREFALL)

While we see a lot of J.Crew deals, but we don't often see Wallace & Barnes discounted by 30 percent — especially a chore coat like this one, which is perfect for fall.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

Breville Precision Brewer
Breville Precision Brewer
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$420 $240 (43% OFF)

Breville makes some of our favorite coffee machines; we ranked this as our Step Up pick for 2021. We love this one for its easy-to-use interface and attention to detail. Every cup you make will be dialed in just how you like it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS OF 2021

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, 500 mL
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, 500 mL
Ssense
SAVE NOW

$40 $36 (10% OFF W/ CODE SHOP10)

Aesop makes some of the finest soaps and other scent-focused products you can find — you instantly know you're in a high-quality establishment when you see Aesop in the bathroom. Join the ranks, at a discount. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S DEODORANTS

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF) 

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$198 $129 (35% OFF)

This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
SAVE NOW

$299 $254 (15% OFF)

Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

