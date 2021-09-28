A Down Jacket This Innovative Rarely Goes on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
We’ve often said that the best time to score amazing cold-weather apparel deals is when it’s still warm out. While we're currently into fall, that means a sweet sale surfaces even as the temps are starting to drop. Such is the case with Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer/2 Jacket, which is 53 percent off in three different colors and sizes right now.
This isn’t any old down jacket, either. Mountain Hardwear made the original Ghost Whisperer to meet the demands of the late Ueli Steck, a Swiss mountaineer who preached a fast-and-light approach to the mountains.
This version of the Ghost Whisperer/2 is an ultralight option that’s perfect for skiing, hiking and other outdoor adventures but, because it layers so well, is ideal for town life too. This jacket features easy-packing 800-fill down, ripstop fabric and a hydrophobic treatment to keep you warm and dry should the skies open up.
If the Ghost Whisperer/2 isn't quite what you're looking for, we've found plenty of other down jacket deals that are happening right now.
Breville makes some of our favorite coffee machines; we ranked this as our Step Up pick for 2021. We love this one for its easy-to-use interface and attention to detail. Every cup you make will be dialed in just how you like it.
Aesop makes some of the finest soaps and other scent-focused products you can find — you instantly know you're in a high-quality establishment when you see Aesop in the bathroom. Join the ranks, at a discount.
This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.
Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs.
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
