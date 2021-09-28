A Down Jacket This Innovative Rarely Goes on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We’ve often said that the best time to score amazing cold-weather apparel deals is when it’s still warm out. While we're currently into fall, that means a sweet sale surfaces even as the temps are starting to drop. Such is the case with Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer/2 Jacket, which is 53 percent off in three different colors and sizes right now.

Mountain Hardwear Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Jacket Mountain Hardwear $140.00 SAVE NOW

This isn’t any old down jacket, either. Mountain Hardwear made the original Ghost Whisperer to meet the demands of the late Ueli Steck, a Swiss mountaineer who preached a fast-and-light approach to the mountains.

This version of the Ghost Whisperer/2 is an ultralight option that’s perfect for skiing, hiking and other outdoor adventures but, because it layers so well, is ideal for town life too. This jacket features easy-packing 800-fill down, ripstop fabric and a hydrophobic treatment to keep you warm and dry should the skies open up.

If the Ghost Whisperer/2 isn't quite what you're looking for, we've found plenty of other down jacket deals that are happening right now.

