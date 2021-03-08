Today's Top Stories
Spring Is Heating Up and So Are the Deals on Winter Jackets

Now is probably the best time of year to get a deal on that winter jacket you've been holding out on.

norrona
Norrona

Along with stealing our soul back from the grip of seasonal depression, one positive about the weather warming up is that the sale racks start bringing the heat as well. Springtime typically sees some of the best deals on winter gear, including that jacket you've been eyeballing all season long. If you've been gutting out the freezing cold temps in hopes of finding a steal, we have good news: the time has come for some much-needed retail therapy.

Right now you can find deals on jackets from Backcountry, REI, The North Face and more as they clear out inventory for the incoming spring and summer gear. We unearthed deals on some of our favorite jackets, including our top pick for the best down and the best synthetic down jackets, so that you don't have to dig forever to find a gem.

Super/DS Climb Jacket
Nordstrom
Mountain Hardwear nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $105 (61% off)

Lyngen GORE-TEX INFINIUM Down 850 Hooded Jacket
Backcountry
Norrona
SHOP NOW

$599 $449 (25% off)

Macro Puff Jacket
Backcountry
Patagonia
SHOP NOW

$349 $209 (40% off)

Atom LT Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
Arc'teryx
SHOP NOW

$239 $191 (20% off)

The 12 Best Down Jackets of 2021
down jackets
Gear Patrol

LEARN MORE

These top picks for lightweight, innovative down jackets will keep you warm from when the leaves fly until the snow melts in the spring.

Ventrix Hooded Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
The North Face backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $132 (40% off)

Lofoten PrimaLoft80 Anorak
REI
Norrona rei.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $319 (20% off)

AT Arque FUTURELIGHT Ventrix Jacket
The North Face
The North Face thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$299 $179 (40% off)

The 12 Best Synthetic Down Jackets of 2021
synthetic down jackets
Gear Patrol

LEARN MORE

Synthetic insulation rivals down in warmth and surpasses it in durability and water resistance.

