Spring Is Heating Up and So Are the Deals on Winter Jackets

Along with stealing our soul back from the grip of seasonal depression, one positive about the weather warming up is that the sale racks start bringing the heat as well. Springtime typically sees some of the best deals on winter gear, including that jacket you've been eyeballing all season long. If you've been gutting out the freezing cold temps in hopes of finding a steal, we have good news: the time has come for some much-needed retail therapy.

Right now you can find deals on jackets from Backcountry, REI, The North Face and more as they clear out inventory for the incoming spring and summer gear. We unearthed deals on some of our favorite jackets, including our top pick for the best down and the best synthetic down jackets, so that you don't have to dig forever to find a gem.