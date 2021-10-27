Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Seiko 5 Watches Are Extra Affordable Right Now

The Seiko 5 Sports models recently got some great updates, and a bunch of them are on sale right now from Macy’s.

By Zen Love
seiko 5 sports watch worn on wrist
Zen Love

The Seiko 5 Sport watches, which were released in 2019, are cool, robust, ultra-affordable automatic dive-style sport watches that update the popular family at the lower end of Seiko’s famously high-bang-for-buck range. There are several models currently being offered at considerable discounts at Macy’s, including one limited edition built for the American retailer, as well as a steel bracelet model — and all are 25% off today. See the great options below, and use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Limited Edition Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Black Nylon Strap Watch 42.5mm
Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Gray Nylon Strap Watch 43mm
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Black Leather Strap Watch 43mm
