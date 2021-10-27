Seiko 5 Watches Are Extra Affordable Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
The Seiko 5 Sport watches, which were released in 2019, are cool, robust, ultra-affordable automatic dive-style sport watches that update the popular family at the lower end of Seiko’s famously high-bang-for-buck range. There are several models currently being offered at considerable discounts at Macy’s, including one limited edition built for the American retailer, as well as a steel bracelet model — and all are 25% off today. See the great options below, and use the code FRIEND at checkout.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$220 $165 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
A reimagining of the brand's first-ever release, this modernized, feature-rich, all-metal G-Shock is a stylish, if somewhat subdued means of adding some ruggedness to your daily wardrobe.
$180 $130 (27% OFF)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. And they don't go on sale very often.
$335 $252 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.
$129 $97 (25% OFF)
This convenient folding charger is one of Apple's best. It can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch, plus it is compatible with AirPods with a wireless charging case and other Qi-certified devices.
$98 $44 (55% OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE)
Durable and versatile, these slub cotton camp pants from J.Crew are based on the look of 1940s military fatigues. They go with anything and can easily be dressed up or down.
$160 $128 (20% OFF)
These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.
$99 $79 (20% OFF)
Manduka makes some of the best mats you can buy, but not every one can be perfect. The brand sells its imperfect mats for a steep discount, and right now they're marked down even more.
$98 $70 (28% OFF)
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
$200 $170 (15% OFF)
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have a 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
Getting quality recovery after a workout is often overlooked but is one of the most important aspects of improving your fitness levels. This foam roller doubles down with a vibrating motor to make your recovery even better.
$700 $600 (14% OFF)
The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.