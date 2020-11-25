The Perfect Stress-Relieving Gift Is Deeply Discounted Right Now

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

A while back, we pitted the best products from the two biggest vibration massage brands against each other to determine overall recovery gun supremacy. The four-round fight between Hyperice’s Hypervolt and Theragun’s G3Pro ended in something of a split decision. But here’s a key sentence from the verdict: “While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).”

Now that the Pro is on sale for $150 off for Black Friday, that logic kinda melts away. After all, with the price dropping to $449, Therabody’s best product is now in the same range as Hyperice’s top offering (the Hypervolt Plus, $399). Plus, all the other Theragun massagers are on sale as well: the Elite is $100 off, the Prime is $75 off and the newer Mini is $25 off. If that wasn't all, the Theragun Wave Roller is also $50 off.

Bottom line: with “natural-feeling ergonomics and an intuitive interface” plus an adjustable arm for full-body reach, a variety of interchangeable heads and 60 pounds of percussive force stimulating blood flow and bringing muscles back to life, Theragun massagers are tough to beat — for yourself or as a great gift.

