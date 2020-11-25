Today's Top Stories
The Perfect Stress-Relieving Gift Is Deeply Discounted Right Now

Theragun percussion massagers are on sale just in time to relieve holiday stress.

By Steve Mazzucchi
theragun gear patrol full lead
Theragun

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

A while back, we pitted the best products from the two biggest vibration massage brands against each other to determine overall recovery gun supremacy. The four-round fight between Hyperice’s Hypervolt and Theragun’s G3Pro ended in something of a split decision. But here’s a key sentence from the verdict: “While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).”

Now that the Pro is on sale for $150 off for Black Friday, that logic kinda melts away. After all, with the price dropping to $449, Therabody’s best product is now in the same range as Hyperice’s top offering (the Hypervolt Plus, $399). Plus, all the other Theragun massagers are on sale as well: the Elite is $100 off, the Prime is $75 off and the newer Mini is $25 off. If that wasn't all, the Theragun Wave Roller is also $50 off.

Bottom line: with “natural-feeling ergonomics and an intuitive interface” plus an adjustable arm for full-body reach, a variety of interchangeable heads and 60 pounds of percussive force stimulating blood flow and bringing muscles back to life, Theragun massagers are tough to beat — for yourself or as a great gift.

SHOP NOW

Home Fitness Black Friday Deals

EnterSports Ab Roller Wheel
EnterSports Ab Roller Wheel
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$39.99 $22.93 ($17.06 off)

They'll see you rollin' your way to a stronger core with this handy abdominal training kit, which includes a roller wheel, a knee pad,hand grips  and resistance bands.

Mirror
Mirror
Mirror mirror.co
SHOP NOW

$1,745 $1,245 ($500 off)

The original smart, connected home fitness screen — plus new live classes and on-demand ones — is deeply discounted with the code BLACKFRIDAY20. The pricing info listed includes delivery and installation. 

Tonal
Tonal
tonal.com
SHOP NOW

$2,995 $2,745 ($250 off)

Tonal is like Mirror, but with the added dimension of resistance training via built-in, adjustable handheld pulleys. 

READ OUR TONAL VS. TEMPO COMPARISON

Hydrow Black Friday Package
Hydrow Black Friday Package
hydrow.com
SHOP NOW

$2,495 $1,995 ($500 off)

This loaded package includes not only the rower but an under-machine mat, a workout mat, two yoga blocks, seven resistance bands and free shipping. 

Adidas Alphaskin Tie Headband
Adidas Alphaskin Tie Headband
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$10 $7 ($3 off)

Long hair, don't care. That's what you'll be saying with your luscious locks bound up in this stretchy, moisture-proof headband.

JAXJOX Kettlebell Connect 2.0
JAXJOX Kettlebell Connect 2.0
JAXJOX bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$229 $199 (30$ off)

This adjustable wonder packs six kettlebells into one, enabling you to access 12 to 42 pounds at the touch of a button — and sync with the JaxJox app for killer workouts and performance tracking. 

Swiftwick MAXUS Zero Tab
Swiftwick MAXUS Zero Tab
swiftwick.com
SHOP NOW

$14.99 $11.24 ($3.75 off)

Even if you're working out at home, you need a great pair of exercise socks. These Swiftwicks will keep your soles comfy while letting the heat of your hot hot feet escape. 

The Original Body Roller Foam Roller
The Original Body Roller Foam Roller
Body Roller amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$16.99 $15.28 ($1.71 off) 

Roll out those knots and aches with this simple foam roller.

Gaiam Yoga Mat
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Gaiam amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$29.99 $23.99 ($6 off) 

Gaiam's premium mat is lightweight, extra-thick — and affordable, making it perfect for home exercise use.

Hill City Everyday Train Tee
Hill City Everyday Train Tee
Hill City hillcity.gap.com
SHOP NOW

$48 $24 (50% off)

You simply won't find a better deal on a premium tee for any kind of workout. The discount will show up once you drop this in your cart.

Hill City 8'' X-Purpose Short
Hill City 8'' X-Purpose Short
Hill City hillcity.gap.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $24 (65% off)

Yes, you should still have high-quality activewear to work out in in your living room. These shorts will do the trick, whether you're knocking out a HIIT routine or pounding the treadmill. The discount will show up once you drop this in your cart.

Whatafit Resistance Bands Set (11 pieces)
Whatafit Resistance Bands Set (11 pieces)
Whatafit amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$29.99 $25.49 ($4.50 off) 

Resistance bands are a great way to build strength at home.

Champion Sports Medicine Ball (14 lbs)
Champion Sports Medicine Ball (14 lbs)
Champion amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$54.19 $39.84 ($14.35 off)   

Looking to pump up your routine with a new medicine ball? This leather-skinned number has you covered. (Other sizes available as well.)

BSN SYNTHA-6 Whey Protein Powder
BSN SYNTHA-6 Whey Protein Powder
BSN amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$53.69 $43.99 ($9.70 off) 

Working out at home means no more buying expensive workout shakes from the gym, too. 

Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker
Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker
Fitbit dicksportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $99.98 ($50.01 off) 

The Fitbit Charge 4 has a 24/7 heart monitor and built-in GPS that automatically logs your workouts.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
bowflex.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $149 ($30 off with code FIT2020 at checkout)

This revolutionary kettlebell can be tuned to various amounts of weight, making it an ideal piece of gear for a home gym.

 THE BEST KETTLEBELLS TO BUY

POWERHANDZ Power Suit
POWERHANDZ Power Suit
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$224.99 $179.99 ($45 off via coupon)

This BIPOC-owned brand's performance suit distributes 10 pounds of weight across the body, turning any workout up a notch.

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$249.00 $199.98 ($49.02 off)

Working out at home can mean all sorts of distractions — or the inability to crank your exercise jams. Great noise-cancelling earbuds fix both problems. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sunny Motorized Folding Treadmill
Sunny Motorized Folding Treadmill
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$429.99 $304.99 ($125 off)

If you're not able to make it to the gym but can't run outside, a folding treadmill could be a lifesaver this winter.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells
bowflex.com
SHOP NOW

$349 $324 ($25 off with code FIT2020 at checkout)

Adjustable dumbbells have been almost impossible to find in 2020, so scoop these up while the getting is good.

XTERRA Fitness ERG700 Rower
XTERRA Fitness ERG700 Rower
Xterra dickssportinggoods.com
$799.99
SHOP NOW

$1,399.99 $799.99 (43% off)

This XTerra Fitness rower offers an efficient, full-bodied and impact-free workout from your home.

THE BEST AT-HOME ROWING MACHINES

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE)
Apple b&hphoto.com
SHOP NOW

$1,149 $849 ($300 off)

Whether it's using Apple's new Fitness+ workout program or just watching YouTube videos, an iPad can be the keystone of a home workout routine. 

TESTING THE NEW IPAD AIR 

Early Black Friday Deals

Gravity Blanket 20% Off Sale
Gravity Blanket 20% Off Sale
Gravity
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY GRAVITY

20% OFF

Right now, Gravity is offering 20 percent off its weighted blankets. If you've never tried a weighted blanket, here's your chance. The blankets have been shown to equate to faster and deeper sleep, plus an overall relaxing of the nervous system.

READ MORE

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 (30% off with code GP30)

Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. Take 30% off for a limited time with code GP30.

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTERKNOWN BLANKET SHIRT

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $198.40 (20% off)

Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 20% off and get $20 in credit for a limited time.

READ ABOUT OUR FIRST COLLABORATION WITH TAYLOR STITCH

Original 550
Original 550
huckberry.com
$129.98
SHOP NOW

$200 $130 (35% off)

Born on the rugged Australian island of Tasmania, Blundstone makes work boots that can go through hell, but feel like heaven on your feet. A GP favorite, take 35% off now for a limited time.

READ MORE ABOUT BLUNDSTONE

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror.co
SHOP NOW

$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code BLACKFRIDAY20)

Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Black Friday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

READ MORE ABOUT MIRROR

Made In Chef Knife
Made In Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
bowflex.com
$179.00
SHOP NOW

$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)

With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.

READ OUR TIPS ON HOW TO USE KETTLEBELLS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $324 ($413 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Parachute Quilt
Parachute Quilt
parachutehome.com
SHOP NOW

$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)

Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

READ OUR CARBON STEEL PRIMER

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION



