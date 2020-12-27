Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save at Least 50% at Filson’s Winter Sale

Filson’s winter sale means that now is the best time to grab some quality goods that’ll last you a long, long time.

By Gear Patrol
filson sale gear patrol lead full apparel
Filson

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you’ve been looking to invest in some Filson products, you’re probably not going to find a better deal than the one they’re running right now. For its winter sale, Filson is offering discounts at least 50 percent off. And all of their products boast the Filson guarantee, meaning they’re guaranteed for life; that kind of quality doesn’t normally come cheap, so act fast.

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Gucci Sunglasses
Gucci Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$465 $140 (69% off)
Not all aviators are metal.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
Uniqlo uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $50 (17% off)
Too good to pass up.

Q Timex Reissue
Q Timex Reissue
Timex huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $116 (35% off)
Hard to beat this.

Filson Logger Cap
Filson Logger Cap
Filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $19 (58% off)
Corduroy isn't just a style thing.

Naadam Fleece Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Naadam Fleece Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Naadam naadam.co
SHOP NOW

$135 $54 (60% off)
An alternative to your hoodie.

Filson Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt
Filson Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt
Filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $60 (52% off)
Field-tested, built for the long haul.

Saint Laurent Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$385 $100 (74% off)
Not your average shades.

Mollusk Jeffrey Pants
Mollusk Jeffrey Pants
Mollusk huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$84 $63 (25% off)
All-day comfort.

Filson Camo Down Cruiser Vest
Filson Camo Down Cruiser Vest
filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $100 (63% off)
Made with goose down and wind- and water-repellent Cover Cloth.

Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$325 $154 (52% off)
No Country for Old Men.

Rototo Scarf
Rototo Scarf
Rototo toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$39 $29 (25% off)
There's still a long winter ahead.

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$240 $192 (20% off)
Your all-season outerwear.

Blunt Umbrellas Metro
Blunt Umbrellas Metro
Blunt Umbrellas huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $39 (35% off)
One of the best umbrellas you can buy.

Filson Quilted Pack Vest
Filson Quilted Pack Vest
Filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $75 (50% off)
Wear over a sweatshirt or under your jacket.

Pendleton Crossroads Blanket
Pendleton Crossroads Blanket
Pendleton huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$269 $188 (30% off)
See you at the crossroads...

Everlane Trainer
Everlane Trainer
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $39 (60% off)
Cheap thrills.

Bonobos Classic Pique Polo
Bonobos Classic Pique Polo
Bonobos bonobos.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $38 (44% off)
For those who prefer polos.

Studebaker Workshop Brass Cuff
Studebaker Workshop Brass Cuff
Studebaker huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$58 $38 (35% off)
It'll go with any outfit.

Marrakshi Life Single-Pleat Trousers
Marrakshi Life Single-Pleat Trousers
matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$328 $164 (50% off)
Dressing up doesn't have to be stuffy.

N/A Tie Dye Socks
N/A Tie Dye Socks
N/A huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$16 $12 (25% off)
No more boring socks.

Alex Mill Work Jacket in Fine Wale Corduroy
Alex Mill Work Jacket in Fine Wale Corduroy
Alex Mill huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $107 (35% off)
Not just for chores.

Ugg Terrell Hoodie
Ugg Terrell Hoodie
UGG nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $50 (41% off)
Because you can never have too many hoodies.

Salomon XT-4 Advanced Trainers
Salomon XT-4 Advanced Trainers
Salomon matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $125 (50% off)
A gradient for trails and streets.

Topo Designs Corduroy Cap
Topo Designs Corduroy Cap
Topo Designs huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$32 $22 (31% off)
Winter textures.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban eastdane.com
$144.00
SHOP NOW

$144 $72 (50% off)
Iconic shades for a steal.

NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07 nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$144 $70 (51% off)
Step-up your layering game.

Anonymous Ism Itazime Dye Crew
Anonymous Ism Itazime Dye Crew
Anonymous Ism eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$32 $26 (20% off)
Cool Japanese socks for less.

Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $149 (23% off)
Todd Snyder's sale scarf selection has the perfect gift for you or someone else.

Ugg Neumel Flex Boot
Ugg Neumel Flex Boot
UGG nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $80 (38% off)
Pull-on coziness for your feet.

Carhartt WIP Vest
Carhartt WIP Vest
Carhartt WIP ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$190 $122 (36% off)
Loved by French winemakers, baristas, carpenters and more.

Ermenegildo Zegna Square Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Square Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$310 $100 (67% off)
It's time to upgrade your Wayfarers.

Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)
Serious savings on one of our favorite hoodies.

Holubar Mustang BU15 Jacket
Holubar Mustang BU15 Jacket
Holubar ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$615 $332 (46% off)
Not just for mountaineering.

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $129 (18% off)
A cool 41mm.

Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$760 $304 (60% off)
Weatherproof style, reimagined.

Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
adidas eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $154 (30% off)
Not your typical trainers.

Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $40 (59% off)
Your favorite jacket, winterized.

Champion Power Fleece Sweatshirt
Champion Power Fleece Sweatshirt
Champion nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $20 (50% off)
A classic for a Jackson.

Crocs Coast Clog
Crocs Coast Clog
Crocs zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $35 (22% off)
A guilty pleasure.

Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $53 (64% off)
Your new favorite coat.

Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $164 (44% off)
When you want something lighter than a sweater.

F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $64 (34% off)
Essential maintenance tools for your shoes.

Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $64 (45% off)
Invest in your comfort.

Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye urbanoutfitters.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $40 (33% off)
Your reusable bags don't have to be boring.

Sorel Caribou Storm Waterproof Mellow Boots
Sorel Caribou Storm Waterproof Mellow Boots
Sorel eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$235 $165 (30% off)
If it gets snowy where you live.

Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $38 (16% off)
A subtle twist on a classic.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

tbo underwear
TBô Three-Pack Bamboo Underwear

Presented by TBô

SHOP NOW

33% Off

TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.

READ MORE

Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
Mystery Ranch huckberry.com
$132 $240

$108 off (45%)

Bring your briefcase up to speed by swapping it out for one designed by the same folks who create bags for wildlands firefighters and active-duty members of the military.

Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra bestbuy.com
$120 $180

$60 OFF (33%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
$8 $15

$7 OFF (50%)

A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.  

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson V10 Absolute
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase

The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Nomad Base Station Wireless Charging Hub
Nomad Base Station Wireless Charging Hub
$94 $125

$31 OFF (25%)

This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant walnut base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.

READ OUR WIRELESS CHARGING TIPS

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
$18 $24

$6 OFF W/ CODE GIFT (25%)

Winter can be a tough time on your skin and especially on your hands. Keep things smooth and hydrated all season long with this hand salve from Kiehl's. 

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL GROOMING PRODUCTS

Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
$42 $60

$18 OFF (30%)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day. 

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
$459 $519

$60 OFF (11%)

Our pick for best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS

MiniKnife - Compact Folding Knife
MiniKnife - Compact Folding Knife
$7 $10

$3 OFF (30%)

Fit for the daily grind, this compact knife is up to any challenge thrown your way. Plus, for $7, why not?

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$49 $98

$49 OFF (50%)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST JACKETS COMING IN 2021

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$65 $80

$15 OFF (19%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

iRobot Roomba 614
iRobot Roomba 614
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$94 $140

$46 OFF (33%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$169 $255

$86 OFF (34%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Clothing
Just Getting Into Raw Denim? Here's What to Ignore
Your Patagonia Fleece Pocket Has a Secret Feature
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Bye Bye, Hill City. Hello 50% Off
The Best Corduroy Shirts Available Now
The 18 Best Beanies to Buy Now
These Hiking Boots Broke My Sneaker Addiction
This Is the Best Time to Break in New Jeans
The Best Accessories to Give Stylish Guys
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
The 8 Best Waxed Jackets to Buy Now