Rhone's Commuter, Lounge and Workout Gear Is Marked Way Down

Running, golfing, commuting and hitting the home gym are purposeful practices that require comfortable clothes. Sure, you can do all of these in an old cotton tee, but why not manage your physical unease with something that fits, breathes and wicks away sweat? Right now, you can snag some of the best out there from Rhone, which is currently offering huge discounts during its End-of-Season Sale.
Many of the sale items are equally adept when it comes to both lounging comfortably on vacation and commuting to work all week, while others are perfect for getting a good pump at the gym. Either way, there is a quality piece here to add to your wardrobe. Most sizes are still available, but they definitely won't stay in stock for long. If you are willing to do a little browsing, you can definitely find something to add to your workout, work-from-home and/or lounge-ready wardrobe.
A formidable competitor to the always-popular Patagonia Black Hole duffel, the Away F.A.R. packs a punch thanks to clever pocketing and nice details you'd expect from a luggage brand, plus a ton of style, to boot.
Cozy up this winter with a simple, yet comfortable, waffle throw from Casper. The brand that kicked off the mattress-in-a-box craze has expanded its purview to include just about anything you need in the bedroom — including sheets, robes and blankets like this one.
Filson is one of the pioneers of waxed cloth, so whenever the brand makes a garment with it, we take notice. This jacket can stand up to just about anything due to its tough fabric and weather-resistant finish.
An upgrade to the Nano X1, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X2 doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.
This is a great deal on one of the best, albeit expensive, vacuums we've ever reviewed at Gear Patrol. It automatically empties when docked, can run for 120 minutes and can easily be swapped from vacuum to wet mop.
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.