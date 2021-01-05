This Cheap, Good Looking Storage System Will Save Your Apartment from Ruin

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
A generalization: if you live in small-ish apartment or home, you need either an unwavering commitment to Marie Kondo’s hatred for things or a storage system. And for those who like their things, there is Elfa.
Available at the Container Store for 30 percent off right now, Elfa is a variable storage system with the ability to solve the cluttered woes of home offices, pantries, closets, kitchens, garages and more. Scroll through a selection of the best-selling solutions to get the idea.
The system is comprised of a variety of components in a variety of colors and materials, but all systems function the same way. A “track” is drilled into the top of the wall and “standards” — vertical rods with insert slots — hang off of it. The slots on the standards are filled with whatever drawers, hangers, shelves and other components you want.
If Elfa looks vaguely familiar, you’ve probably seen Vitsoe’s grail-worthy 606 Universal Shelving System. Elfa borrows a few design cues from it, but comes at a significantly lower price. The entire Elfa system is 30 percent off right now, including professional installation, should you need it.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io