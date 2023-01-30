For more exciting whiskey releases, check out our collection of the best new whiskeys of 2022.
You probably already have your go-to whiskey in your bar cart — whether it's a bourbon, scotch, rye or something else. But it's always good to mix things up once in a while by trying something new, and the spirits world offers no shortage of new whiskeys every week to tantalize your tastebuds.
We'll be updating this post continuously throughout 2023 to bring you the best new whiskeys released each week, so keep coming back here all year to learn about the latest bottles of the brown stuff.
January
Woodford Reserve’s annual Double Double Oaked expression is anxiously looked forward to every year, and the 2022 mix — released in early 2023 — was no exception. Crafted to be the “perfect winter bourbon,” this year’s Double Double Oaked — which gets its year from the additional year spent in a charred oak barrel that Woodford Reserve Double Oaked receives — boasts tasting notes of burnt marshmallows, cranberry and bittersweet chocolate. Bottled at 90.4 proof and initially offered for $60 a bottle exclusively at Woodford Reserve’s distillery and a few Kentucky retailers, you can also find it online — but expect to pay a premium.
Highland Scotch distillery The GlenDronach has released the eleventh iteration in its Cask Strength series. The series is designed to showcase the true and full nature of The GlenDronach’s style, which ages Highland scotch in Spanish oak sherry casks and bottles the product at its natural cask strength. For this expression, both Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía were used, and the resulting spirit sports tasting notes of spiced bramble wine, chocolate raisin and maraschino cherry, among others. It’s bottled at cask strength, 119.6 proof, and retails for $100 per bottle.
Every once in a while, we come across a bottle of whiskey that, were we to try it, would qualify as a life-altering experience. Without hyperbole, this is one such bottle. Released by ultra-rare spirits purveyor Duncan Taylor from its “Rarest Collection” vault, this 52-year-old Macallan scotch began stewing in its juices at the Duncan Taylor estate back when the Beatles were still together. Now, it’s been bottled at cask strength with no chill filtration or artificial coloring, allowing its true double-matured (American ex-bourbon followed by first-fill Oloroso sherry casks) nature to shine through. And shine through it does, with an easy-drinking 82.92-proof rating and tasting notes of dark chocolate, cinnamon and vanilla. Bottles are priced at £75,000 (~$93,000) a pop and are available only by request.
Colorado-based Old Elk Bourbon has brought back their Cask Finish series with three brand-new expressions that are sure to inject some fun diversity into the brand’s lineup. The three whiskeys are all finished in a different type of cask, with each offering up something unique. First there’s the Cognac Cask Finish, a high-test straight bourbon that spent 10 months maturing in ex-cognac casks from France. Next is the Port Cask Finish, another straight bourbon that takes on a sweeter profile thanks to its time spent in Portugeuse port wine barrels. Finally, there’s the Rum Cask Finish, a straight rye aged in 14-year-old Barbados rum barrels that’s bursting with tropical tasting notes. All three whiskeys are at least five years old, at least 100 proof and are available in limited quantities.
Speaking of American whiskeys with interesting cask finishes, we have Chattanooga Whiskey’s latest effort that sees its Tennessee high-malt whiskey matured in spent Cabernet Sauvignon casks from acclaimed Napa Valley winery Silver Oak Cellars. The resultant bottle, part of Chattanooga’s always-interesting Experimental Distillery series, is 95-proof and sports a gorgeous red-tinged color. Look for it in select retailers and expect to pay around 60 bucks.