These Adidas Ultraboost 20s Are Deeply Discounted

OK, we admit it: as running sneaker fiends, we are prone to getting overly excited about such products. And there’s no question that sending shoe materials to space is a rather over-the-top flex by Adidas.

But all hype aside, the brand’s Ultraboost line is a wonder — the perfect blend of socklike fit, ample support and responsive cushioning truly brings joy back to the act of running.



Now that the newest Ultraboost has dropped, the well-loved Ultraboost 20 is 28 percent off with the code EXTRA20. There are only a few colorways with full size runs, but they're all worth checking out, just in case.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io