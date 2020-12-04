Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Face Masks for Running and Biking, Tested
Check out the pros and cons of a bunch of innovative approaches from outdoors- and fitness-oriented brands.
When COVID-19 began its reign of terror in spring 2020, the scramble was on for a face mask — any face mask — to get safer and enter businesses without drama. Now things have changed, as the market has identified a need that isn't going away anytime soon and jumped to satisfy it. The result is a glut of face masks from all sorts of brands, making it easy to get overwhelmed by the options.
To help you sort through them, we've called in a bunch of samples and begun trying them out. We are not scientists or virus experts, but we do have strong opinions about masks with any sort of technical bent. Is it realistic to be reasonably active wearing such products, or do you find yourself fighting the urge to tear them off at any moment? That was the main question pondered while biking and running around the city wearing the following 13 offerings. Read up, mask up and stay safe out there.
Editor's Note: The understanding of what makes a good face mask continues to evolve, and studies assessing the effectiveness of various types of masks are ongoing. CDC guidelines recommend masks with two or more layers that fully cover the nose and mouth. Before purchasing any mask, make sure to assess what it actually claims to do and its materials. Follow our coverage of masks here.
- The structure, wire nose bridge and soft fabric make this mask among the most breathable and comfortable we’ve tried.
- For more coverage, Under Armour recently launched a Fleece Gaiter and a ½ Gaiter too.
- The mask has e a tendency to creep up on the face with extended use.
- The stretchy ear loops make it easy to don and doff, but they aren’t adjustable, so the fit kinda is what it is.
- An extended design creates an air pocket that makes it easy to breathe heavily — even with one of the three included filters — during, say, an hour-long run.
- Adjustable ear loops, an adjustable behind-the-head strap and a nose bridge give this mask a close fit that stays secure even during intense and extended workouts.
- We consider wired nose bridges essential for a close fit, but this one can be uncomfortable at times.
- Not beard-friendly.
- Two-layer cotton canvas construction, adjustable ear straps and endless street cred.
- Comes in a wallet-friendly two-pack, so you can wash one while wearing the other.
- Not particularly technical, better for a quick errand than an extended workout.
- No wiring in the nose bridge area, so you can’t exactly dial in the fit.
- The structured shape makes things comfortably roomy, and three adjustment points make it easy to dial in a precise fit.
- Even while running, this mask is highly breathable thanks to air holes near the chin.
- Requires more of a process to put on — this isn't a slip-on, slip-off mask.
- The interior isn't as soft as other masks on this list.
- Just like the stretchy, comfy gaiter you know, but with added layers of protection provided by a replaceable filter (it comes with five) and the antimicrobial pocket that holds it in place.
- Comes in multiple sizes for adults as well as kids.
- The tube is quite long (20 inches in adult M/L, 18 in adult S/M) and prone to bunching, depending on how you wear it.
- Like all gaiters, it's prone to slipping down and requires adjusting.
- Provides a comfortable, adjustable and precise fit that won't move around or slip off over long periods or during activity.
- Includes an antimicrobial pocket for a filter (it comes with five).
- Compared to other masks, it isn't easy to put on, so it’s probably not ideal for lots of on-off transitions; it's better for situations where you intend to wear it for longer chunks of time.
- Adjustable elastic straps and a hypoallergenic merino wool blend inner surface make for the most comfortable mask we've tried.
- Polygiene ViralOff finish and four layers of fabric ramp up the protection levels.
- There's a pocket for a PM 2.5 filter for added filtration, but you have to purchase separately.
- Lacks internal wiring at the nose (minor but notable gripe).
- Comes with 30 filters for 99 percent filtration of bacteria and viruses emitted by the mouth, as required for surgical masks.
- Adjustable elastic straps and 3D-Mesh fabric up the comfort.
- Filter must be fitted into a plastic frame and then inserted into mask, which takes some practice.
- Pricy, and kinda makes you feel like a Storm Trooper (which could be a pro, depending how Imperial you lean).
- Cut and sewn in the shape of an actual face for optimal comfort, with an internal bridge-of-nose wire for secure fit.
- Two layers of cotton protection for high exertion, low threat situations. Drop a filter in the pocket for increased protection.
- Comes with just two filters, and a replacement three-pack costs $10.
- Filter is a bit tricky to insert.
- Super soft and comfortable polyester with internal wiring to secure tightly over bridge of nose.
- Three layers of protection, the middle one being a fleece droplet filter.
- While you shouldn't have to wash often, the Polygiene ViralOff antimicrobial treatment wears off after 20 washes.
- Neck straps are elastic but not adjustable.
- Quick-Flip design makes it easy to hydrate without removing the mask.
- Super comfortable fit and come on, there's a skeleton-face style.
- This polyester/spandex blend provides two layers of protection... as long as you keep the Quick-Flip flap pulled down over your lips.
- No internal nose wire; straps are elastic but not adjustable.
- This gaiter is made of thick merino wool, unlike the thin polyester and spandex mask used in the admittedly not-conclusive Duke study.
- Ear loops keep it neatly in place, and it's easily one of the comfiest, beard-friendliest options we've tried.
- It'll shine come fall, but the wool definitely gets a bit hot and sticky on muggy summer days.
- While it's a thick layer of protection, it's still just one layer.
- Super comfortable, with wiring at the nose for a secure fit.
- Microknit filter fabric blocks 99 percent of ultra fine dust particles.
- This mask comes in one size and slips over your head like a sleeve (with holes for your ears), meaning it's not particularly adjustable.
- The single-layer nylon/poly blend may not provide as much as protection as masks with more layers.
