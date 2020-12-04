The Best Face Masks for Running and Biking, Tested

When COVID-19 began its reign of terror in spring 2020, the scramble was on for a face mask — any face mask — to get safer and enter businesses without drama. Now things have changed, as the market has identified a need that isn't going away anytime soon and jumped to satisfy it. The result is a glut of face masks from all sorts of brands, making it easy to get overwhelmed by the options.

To help you sort through them, we've called in a bunch of samples and begun trying them out. We are not scientists or virus experts, but we do have strong opinions about masks with any sort of technical bent. Is it realistic to be reasonably active wearing such products, or do you find yourself fighting the urge to tear them off at any moment? That was the main question pondered while biking and running around the city wearing the following 13 offerings. Read up, mask up and stay safe out there.

Editor's Note: The understanding of what makes a good face mask continues to evolve, and studies assessing the effectiveness of various types of masks are ongoing. CDC guidelines recommend masks with two or more layers that fully cover the nose and mouth. Before purchasing any mask, make sure to assess what it actually claims to do and its materials. Follow our coverage of masks here.