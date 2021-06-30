There's No Better Time to Buy a Pair of Everlane Jeans

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Everlane’s lineup of blue jeans is one of the greenest out there. They’re made of an organic cotton blend that boasts four-way stretch and are made using 55 percent less water in the indigo-dyeing process compared to traditional denim. It’s not just the fabric that’s Earth-conscious, either.



The jeans are made in the LEED-certified Saitex factory in Vietnam which recycles 98 percent of its water, drastically reducing water consumption even further. The icing on the cake is that the jeans are literally air-dried to cut power usage. The cherry on top of said cake is that the power they use comes from solar panels.

Now that Everlane's got a well-stocked sale going, its jeans have dropped from $68 all the way down to $27 in some instances. Don’t sit around because the denim deal won't be around for long.

SHOP NOW

Everlane The Straight Fit Jean - Mid Blue Everlane SAVE NOW

Everlane The Slim Fit Jean - Washed Black Everlane SAVE NOW

Everlane The Athletic Fit Performance Jean - Dark Indigo Fade Everlane SAVE NOW

Everlane The Slim Fit Performance Jean - Pacific Blue Everlane SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io