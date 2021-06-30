Today's Top Stories
1
The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
2
These Leather Boots Were Built for the Outback
3
Introducing the First-Ever Gear Patrol Beer
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
YETI’s New Duffle Is Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

There's No Better Time to Buy a Pair of Everlane Jeans

Made in the greenest denim factory in the world, nearly all of Everlane’s denim is up to 70% off.

By Gerald Ortiz
everlane
Everlane

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Everlane’s lineup of blue jeans is one of the greenest out there. They’re made of an organic cotton blend that boasts four-way stretch and are made using 55 percent less water in the indigo-dyeing process compared to traditional denim. It’s not just the fabric that’s Earth-conscious, either.

Related Stories
The 12 Best Jeans for Men
Todd Snyder Just Made Shopping for Jeans Easier

The jeans are made in the LEED-certified Saitex factory in Vietnam which recycles 98 percent of its water, drastically reducing water consumption even further. The icing on the cake is that the jeans are literally air-dried to cut power usage. The cherry on top of said cake is that the power they use comes from solar panels.

Now that Everlane's got a well-stocked sale going, its jeans have dropped from $68 all the way down to $27 in some instances. Don’t sit around because the denim deal won't be around for long.

SHOP NOW

Everlane
The Straight Fit Jean - Mid Blue
Everlane
SAVE NOW
Everlane
The Slim Fit Jean - Washed Black
Everlane
SAVE NOW
Everlane
The Athletic Fit Performance Jean - Dark Indigo Fade
Everlane
SAVE NOW
Everlane
The Slim Fit Performance Jean - Pacific Blue
Everlane
SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow
SAVE NOW

$995 $896 (10% OFF)

Burrow not only makes great couches, but it took the middle man out of the equation to make getting one easier than ever. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE TO BUY ONLINE

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

This is one of the top vacuums from Dyson that won't also break the bank. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52
SAVE NOW

$286 $149 (48% OFF)

A colorful enamel coating and pre-seasoned cooking surface highlight this exceptional skillet from Staub and Food52.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME PRODUCTS

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $230 (34% OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$150 $125 (17% OFF)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$70 $59 (16% OFF)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$88 $48 (46% OFF)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Clothing
Summer Style Essentials Every Man Needs
Save up to 50% During Filson’s Summer Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
An '80s Era Surf Brand Is Back With a Big Collab
Wear Sandals, Show Off Your Socks
Save Big During this Levi's Sale
The 12 Best Style Products of Summer 2021
Style Experts Agree: This Is the Best Tote Bag
The Best Everyday Socks for Men
The Best Swim Trunks Aren’t Just for Swimming
John Mayer's Grail-Worthy Leather Jackets