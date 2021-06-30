There's No Better Time to Buy a Pair of Everlane Jeans

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Everlane’s lineup of blue jeans is one of the greenest out there. They’re made of an organic cotton blend that boasts four-way stretch and are made using 55 percent less water in the indigo-dyeing process compared to traditional denim. It’s not just the fabric that’s Earth-conscious, either.
The jeans are made in the LEED-certified Saitex factory in Vietnam which recycles 98 percent of its water, drastically reducing water consumption even further. The icing on the cake is that the jeans are literally air-dried to cut power usage. The cherry on top of said cake is that the power they use comes from solar panels.
Now that Everlane's got a well-stocked sale going, its jeans have dropped from $68 all the way down to $27 in some instances. Don’t sit around because the denim deal won't be around for long.
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office.
