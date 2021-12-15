Today's Top Stories
This Terrific Deal Is a Great Reason to Try Tidal

Enjoy 30 days of over 80 million songs in lossless hi-fi quality, music videos and more — completely free of charge.

tidal deal gear patrol lead full
Tidal

Tidal is currently running a sensational offer: you can get a one-month trial of either the Tidal HiFi plan or the higher-end Tidal HiFi Plus plan completely free of charge, with the normal pricing kicking in automatically once that trial ends ($10/month for the former, $20/month for the latter). That means you can access some of the world's absolute best audiophile-quality high fidelity streaming — whether you listen to music, podcasts, watch videos, and/or some combination therein — for zero dollars out of your own pocket.

Tidal HiFi allows users access to over 80 million tracks in hi-fi sound quality, 350,000+ videos and much more — all ad-free. Tidal HiFi Plus is the more premium subscription and allows subscribers to listen to those same tracks in true lossless hi-fi formats (like Master Quality audio, Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio and more), offers offline listening with unlimited skips, and even helps pay the artists you love. Whichever you choose, this is an audio streaming deal not to be missed. Of course, if you don't care about sound quality and don't mind listening to ads, there's also a free tier.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes
nike Nike
SAVE NOW

$160 $129 (19% OFF)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

West Elm Standing Patio Heater
West Elm Standing Patio Heater
West Elm
SAVE NOW

$299 $150 (50% OFF)

Just because it is winter, doesn't mean you have to stay inside. If you love spending time in the backyard all year long, you need a patio heater — get this one while it is 50% off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE

Danner Jag DW Hiking Boot
Danner Jag DW Hiking Boot
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Need some boots for winter? These Danner boots fit the bill. Ideal for urban and off-the-beaten-path adventures, you can do anything in the Jag.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

TRX Home2 System
TRX Home2 System
TRX
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Whether you love working out from home or just need a way to stay fit in your own space over winter, the TRX is the ideal system to keep you strong using just your body weight. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2021

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

If you or someone in your life is looking to get serious about fitness in the new year, you'll have to turn your gaze towards serious recovery, as well. This is one of the best tools we've found for keeping your muscles. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2021

Greys Outdoor Slipper Boot
Greys Outdoor Slipper Boot
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$108 $81 (25% OFF)

Looking to stay cozy at home this winter? Get yourself (or your loved ones) a pair of Greys slipper boots that keep your toes warm all season long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLIPPERS

Great Jones Cast-Iron Family
Great Jones Cast-Iron Family
Great Jones
SAVE NOW

$390 $250 (36% OFF) 

One of the best materials for retention and even distribution of heat, cast iron is a must-have in the kitchen, no matter what you love to cook. This matching set can be used to cook just about anything and is easily stored when you're all done. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON

Naglev Combat WP
Naglev Combat WP
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$280 $224 (20% OFF)

The high-top version of Naglev's popular Unico Hiker, the Combat WP is a premium boot made with a single piece of tough-as-nails Kevlar wrapped around a sock-like thermo-regulating layer. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo
SAVE NOW

$2,495 $1,995 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVEBIG)

This home gym has everything you need to get fit from the comfort of your living room, including all the weights you could want, a 42-inch screen, aluminum frame and Bluetooth-enabled sound. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Billykirk No. 480 22-inch Carryall
Billykirk No. 480 22-inch Carryall
Billykirk
SAVE NOW

$875 $700 (20% OFF W/ CODE DECEMBERDEALS)

This heirloom-worthy bag is designed for world travel and long trips. Made to patina over time, the leather accents will get better with every use and durable waxed canvas will keep your stuff protected. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $245 (30% OFF)

There are a ton of firepits coming onto the market, but Solo Stove continues to stand out thanks to its clever design and portability. If you're excited about nights around the fire, you need this.

READ MORE ABOUT SOLO STOVE

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$279 $199 (28% OFF)

Keep distraction at bay with the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds from Bose, which boast hi-fi audio, smart touch controls and 6 hours of life on a single charge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $400 (11% OFF)

One of the more affordable Dyson vacuums, the V8 Absolute packs powerful Dyson suction and comes with a variety of attachments that make any job doable. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$180 $130 (27% OFF)

More than just a step counter, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a readiness score that indicates whether you should work out or recover, plus it can track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton
SAVE NOW

$850 $595 (30% OFF)

On sale just in time for holiday travel, this premium carry-on features two TSA-approved locks and Zero Halliburton's new Global Tracking that can track the case anywhere in the world. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALUMINUM LUGGAGE

Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's Knife
Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's Knife
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$60 $90 (30% OFF)

A true kitchen workhorse blade, this precision-stamped carbon steel knife is a chef's best friend and can handle all the slicing and dicing any recipe might call for and then some.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Madewell Perfect Shirt
Madewell Perfect Shirt
Shopbop Mens
SAVE NOW

$85 $60 (29% OFF)

Whether you're dressing it up for a holiday party or just tossing it over a t-shirt to WFH, this flannel is soft as can be and will always fit the part.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNELS

