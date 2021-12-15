This Terrific Deal Is a Great Reason to Try Tidal

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Tidal is currently running a sensational offer: you can get a one-month trial of either the Tidal HiFi plan or the higher-end Tidal HiFi Plus plan completely free of charge, with the normal pricing kicking in automatically once that trial ends ($10/month for the former, $20/month for the latter). That means you can access some of the world's absolute best audiophile-quality high fidelity streaming — whether you listen to music, podcasts, watch videos, and/or some combination therein — for zero dollars out of your own pocket.

Tidal HiFi allows users access to over 80 million tracks in hi-fi sound quality, 350,000+ videos and much more — all ad-free. Tidal HiFi Plus is the more premium subscription and allows subscribers to listen to those same tracks in true lossless hi-fi formats (like Master Quality audio, Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio and more), offers offline listening with unlimited skips, and even helps pay the artists you love. Whichever you choose, this is an audio streaming deal not to be missed. Of course, if you don't care about sound quality and don't mind listening to ads, there's also a free tier.

