A Bunch of Bose Headphones and Speakers Are on Sale Right Now

Bose is running a number of deals on some of its best and most popular headphones and speakers, including deals on the Headphones 700 and its Revolve series speakers. If you’ve been eyeing any one of them, now is a good time to buy.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Save $80: These are arguably one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Additionally, Bose engineered the heck out of them to give them the best call quality of any over-ear headphones we’ve tested. The black and silver models are $50 off, while the sandstone model is $100 off.

Buy Now: $379 $299

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus

Save $50: The SoundLink Revolve Plus is a 360-degree portable speaker that’s splashproof and comes with a nice handle for carrying around. It’s essentially a larger more powerful version of the company’s SoundLink Revolve.

Buy Now: $299 $249

Bose SoundLink Revolve

Save $20: The SoundLink Revolve is a smaller, less powerful and more affordable version of the above SoundLink Revolve Plus. It’s a rugged and plays 360-degree sound.

Buy Now: $199 $179

