Bose's New Running Headphones Have A Completely Different Fit

Bose just announced a new pair of sport-focused wireless earbuds, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds, that have a completely new design. Unlike the company's other true wireless earbuds, the Bose Sport Earbuds and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, both of which have in-ear design, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds have an earhook that wraps around your ear. It's a similar design and fit to that of the Powerbeats Pro.
The Bose Sport Open Earbuds come in one color — Triple Black — and cost $200, which is between the price of the Bose Sport Earbuds ($180) and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds ($280). They're available for pre-order today at Bose's and Best Buy's websites, and Bose claims that its Sport Open Earbuds will be available beginning mid-January.
The Bose Sport Open Earbuds have a fairly rugged design with an IPX4 rating — which is the exact same rating as many other wireless earbuds, such as AirPods Pro and the Bose Sport Earbuds. They are also rated for a pretty average 8-hour battery life.
Bose
According to Bose, the new design ensures that the wireless earbuds don't go in your ears or completely cover them, meaning you can better hear ambient sounds around you. This is ideal for runners or cyclists who are training on a busy road.
The new design is an interesting move for Bose because it marks the first time that the company has gone away from its StayHear silicone tips, which are integrated all its other wireless earbuds. The good thing about the Sport Open Earbuds is that it gives athletes and other exercise enthusiasts, who love Bose sound, a wireless option with a completely different fit; a lot of people like the added security of an earhook that wraps all-around the ear.
