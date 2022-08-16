Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Vans UltraRange Vr3 Reimagines Eco-Friendly Shoes
3
Ryan Pyle on Fine Watches and His Deep Curiosity
4
A Day in Southern California With Fox Racing
5
Luka is Legends’ Lightest, Most Breathable Short

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 40% Off at Patagonia, a Citizen Watch Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of a watch, headlamp, and man wearing a levis jean jacket with a beanie hat

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Patagonia Baggies Shorts 5-inch
SAVE NOW

$45 $65 (31% OFF)

One of Patagonia's most popular pieces of apparel, these quick-drying, gym-ready shorts are rugged enough to survive all your outdoor adventures but they're comfortable enough for all-day lounging around the house, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Pilot Watch
SAVE NOW

$650 $247 (62% OFF W/ CODE SUMMERNAVIHAWK)

One of the most capable and reliable budget-friendly pilot's watches around — including chronograph, world-timer, tachymeter, radio control capabilities and so much more — this watch is an incredible steal at 62 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PILOT WATCHES

Levi's Premium Trucker Jacket
SAVE NOW

$108 $43 (60% OFF)

A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it all spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp
SAVE NOW

$40 $24 (40% OFF)

Our pick for the best overall headlamp you can buy, this one is bright enough to illuminate the darkest of nights but is also pared down into a comfortable, lightweight, hands-free package -- making it perfect for camping, running and all other nighttime activities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Black Michigan Chore Jacket
SAVE NOW

$180 $90 (50% OFF)

Every man should own at least one chore coat, but this one has the pedigree and clout of Carhartt's streetwear-focused WIP offshoot. Plus, it's half off the normal price.

READ MORE ABOUT CARHARTT WIP

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss