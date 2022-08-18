Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Score up to 60% off summer gear with Backcountry's Summer Send-Off Sale. Shop major deals on gear from brands like Smartwool, North Face, Patagonia and more.
$43 $37 (15% OFF W/ CODE AFTERPAYDAY)
With its beautiful design, handy magnetic Fidlock quick-release, an easily-detached yet secure d-ring and more, this is one of the best carabiner keychains around, period.
$279 $199 (29% OFF)
One of our picks for the best wireless earbuds you can buy, these ones have best-in-class noise-canceling tech, top-notch fidelity and a brand name to back both of those claims.
$290 $100 (66% OFF)
All-Clad makes some of the best kitchenware around. The problem? It's usually pretty expensive. But this fry pan set is at an all-time low price, making this an unmissable opportunity for home chefs.
$1,199 $1,099 (8% OFF)
Apple's tech rarely ever goes on sale, especially when its the latest and greatest, like this laptop. That means that even $100 off is a pretty great deal, which is what you'll find here.
