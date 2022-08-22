Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today’s Best Deals: A Deal on Cotopaxi Jackets, Huge Savings on Furniture & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of man in a blue, yellow and orange jacket, cast iron pan, and couch

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

PKGrills PK360
PKGrills
SHOP AT PKGRILLS.COM

$1,000 $900 (10% OFF)

Constructed entirely from aluminum, the PK360 is designed to eliminate hotspots and be the best charcoal grill you can buy. It has a thermometer, cooks evenly and will last for decades.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Burrow Arch Nomad Sofa
Burrow
SHOP AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)

Burrow not only makes great couches, but thanks to its direct-to-consumer model, takes the middle man out of the equation to make getting one easier into your home than ever.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE TO BUY ONLINE

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron 8-Inch Skillet
Lodge
SHOP AT AMAZON

$26 $15 (43% OFF)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this crazy deal and get into cooking with cast iron.

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi
SHOP AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

$275 $193 (30% OFF)

This down jacket from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for anything you can throw at it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Patagonia Baggies Shorts 5-inch
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$65 $45 (31% OFF)

One of Patagonia's most popular pieces of apparel, these quick-drying, gym-ready shorts are rugged enough to survive all your outdoor adventures but they're comfortable enough for all-day lounging around the house, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

