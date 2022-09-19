Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Save on Myles Joggers, the Best Coffee Maker Is 20% Off & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage grill pants coffee maker
Gear Patrol

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Myes Apparel
Myles ACTive Knit Jogger
SAVE NOW

$98 $49 (50% OFF)

As comfy as sweat pants but with a stretchy, water-resistant twist, these athletic-fit joggers are sure to become your go-to bottoms all year long, whether you're lounging or heading out for the day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGERS

OXO Good Grips
OXO 8-Cup Coffee Maker
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Topping our list of the best coffee makers available, this one from OXO is super easy and convenient to use, can brew full pots or single cups and it looks great with its brushed stainless steel exterior.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Z Grills
Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
SAVE NOW

$728 $549 (25% OFF)

Updated for 2022, this old-meets-new pellet grill includes a digital advanced temperature control panel, built-in dual temperature probes, and a bunch of other features that make using it both convenient and enjoyable.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Apple
Apple AirPods Max
SAVE NOW

$549 $429 (22% OFF)

Apple's AirPods Max have returned to their lowest price ever on Amazon, so if you've been waiting for the moment to invest then now is your chance. Besides looking super sleek, the headphones offer excellent sound quality and noise cancellation and will pair easily with your Apple devices.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE APPLE VS SONY HEADPHONES

Nike
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield
Fleet Feet
SHOP AT FLEETFEET.COM

$130 $98 (25% OFF)

The Zoom Pegasus 38 shield takes the legendary Nike Pegasus silhouette and fortifies it for bad weather, making it the ideal training shoe for running in the cold and wet. It's upgraded with a tacky rubber sole, a water repellent upper and a lining made to keep your feet warm.

READ MORE ABOUT COLD WEATHER RUNNING GEAR

