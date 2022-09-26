Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 20% Off Stix Golf Clubs, Save on Solo Stove's Best Fire Pit & More

By Sean Tirman
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Stix 14-Club Golf Set
$999 $799 (20% OFF W/ CODE FLASH20)

It's not often you can get a great set of clubs at a discount, but this complete set from Stix is a cool $200 off. Plus, you'll get free shipping and a 30-day trial period.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GOLF CLOTHING BRANDS

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie
$169 $84 (50% OFF)

Lightweight yet ultra cozy, this Patagonia bomber-style jacket is hooded, quilted and made with recycled polyester.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS YOU CAN BUY

Solo Stove
Bonfire + Stand
$470 $270 (43% OFF)

Summer may be over, but the cooler weather is perfect for enjoying a fire pit outside. And right now, you can get Solo Stove's portable Bonfire and stand for $200 off.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BONFIRE 2.0

Black+Decker 20V Max Matrix 6-Tool Cordless Combo Kit
$199 $130 (35% OFF)

If you don't have a good power tool set, then this cordless one from Black+Decker will work nicely for drilling, driving, sanding and more — plus it's $69 off.

READ ABOUT THE TOOLS EVERY HOME NEEDS

Bissell
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
$124 $110 (11% OFF)

Our readers loved this Bissell cleaner on Prime Day, and now it's on sale again. It uses a combination of water and suction to deep clean your carpet and upholstery, removing tough stains and lifting away unseen dirt.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VACUUMS YOU CAN BUY

