Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
Save Money with This Minimalist Smart Heater

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 41% Off a Must-Have Lodge Cast Iron Set, Patagonia Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Sean Tirman
collage of cast iron, espresso maker, and a portable speaker

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Breville
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
SAVE NOW

$1,100 $900 (18% OFF)

The bigger, badder brother of one of our favorite espresso machines on the market, this one makes getting that morning cup of joe even easier with pre-programmable brews, precision temperature control and you can get up to 24 bags of coffee with purchase.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ESPRESSO MACHINES UNDER $1,000

Patagonia
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

One of the best insulated jackets you can buy, period, this Patagonia staple is super lightweight but will also keep you as toasty warm as jackets twice its thickness.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

JBL
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
SAVE NOW

$50 $30 (40% OFF)

One of our favorite Bluetooth portable speakers, this little giant offers some surprisingly booming sound in a tiny package that's also waterproof, dustproof and just damn tough.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Lodge
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$135 $79 (41% OFF)

Including two sizes of skillets, a flat pan and a dutch oven with a cover, this cast-iron set is loaded with essential kitchen must-haves — and it comes from perhaps the most trusted, longest-running brand in cast iron to boot.

READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON

Baratza
Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
SAVE NOW

$170 $136 (20% OFF)

Our selection for the best coffee grinder you can buy, this one offers a consistent grind every time; it has easily replaceable parts; and the brand's customer service is second to none.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss