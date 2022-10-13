Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Very Best Deals of Amazon's Second Prime Day
2
Boost Energy and Focus Like an Olympic Swimmer
3
Apple's 2nd Generation AirPods Pro Are 10% Off
4
Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker Jacket, Reviewed
5
Brooks Sneakers for Every Type of Runner

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 30% Off the Outerknown Blanket Shirt, Samsung Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a flannel button down shirt, suit jacket, and samsung frame tv

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Outerknown
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
SAVE NOW

$148 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLANKET30)

Rarely on sale, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt might be the most comfortable, best-looking shirt jacket around. In fact, it topped our list. And the more you wear it, the better it gets. Pick up one (or a few) and you won't regret it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Samsung
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame TV
SAVE NOW

$1,998 $1,634 (18% OFF)

This TV displays gorgeous 4K images in true-to-life color when you want to be entertained, but it morphs into an inconspicuous picture frame when you don't — making this the ideal TV for the type of person that doesn't want a big black rectangle dominating their living room.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OLED TVS

J.Crew
J.Crew Slim-Fit Suit Jacket in Stretch Hemp Organic Cotton
SAVE NOW

$228 $48 (79% OFF W/ CODE SALELOVE)

Everyone needs a good blazer in their wardrobe for those fancier occasions, like business meetings and nice dinners out. And you're simply not going to find one that looks as good and feels as comfortable as this one, especially at this price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER BLAZERS

JBL
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
SAVE NOW

$50 $30 (40% OFF)

One of our favorite Bluetooth portable speakers, this little giant offers some surprisingly booming sound in a tiny package that's also waterproof, dustproof and just damn tough.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Breville
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
SAVE NOW

$1,100 $900 (18% OFF)

The bigger, badder brother of one of our favorite espresso machines on the market, this one makes getting that morning cup of joe even easier with pre-programmable brews, precision temperature control and you can get up to 24 bags of coffee with purchase.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ESPRESSO MACHINES UNDER $1,000

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss